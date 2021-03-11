Toni Storm "ready to be the leader of the NXT women's division" ahead of her title match against Io Shirai [Exclusive]

Tonight is a much-anticipated edition of WWE NXT. One of the evening's biggest matches will see Toni Storm challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship.

Toni Storm sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino this week to discuss various NXT-related topics. On her upcoming title match against Shirai, Storm didn't shy away from declaring herself the victor ahead of tonight's matchup.

"It's me. I'm ready to be the leader of the NXT women's division. It's about time for a fresh start, a nice new change. She's the best in the business, and she's about to get her a** beat by me. So sorry, pal. Sorry for stealing your thunder, but here I am, and I'm finally in a position where I feel like I can lead a whole brand. And that's exactly what I want to do, and I think it'd be a nice change."

Does Toni Storm have Io Shirai's number?

Toni Storm and Io Shirai are no strangers to each other. If you recall, they already faced off in a very prolific match a few years back when Storm defeated Shirai in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, both women went their separate ways and did great things for their respective brands. Shirai continued to shine on NXT, while Toni Storm was a prominent figure in the NXT UK women's division. Years later, they meet up once again, with the NXT Women's Championship on the line.

Advertisement

Do you think Toni Storm will become the new NXT Women's Champion tonight? Or will Io Shirai retain her championship? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda with a H/T back to us for the transcription.