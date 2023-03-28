"I'm watching" - WWE Hall of Famer sends message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania

A WWE Hall of Famer sent an interesting message to Rhea Ripley on social media today.

Rhea Ripley earned a title shot at WrestleMania by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She entered the match first, outlasted 29 other women, and eliminated Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. The Eradicator selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent and plans on avenging her WrestleMania 36 loss to The Queen this weekend in Los Angeles.

It appears that Ripley has also caught the eye of a WWE Hall of Famer. Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) took to Twitter today to send a message to The Judgment Day star ahead of WrestleMania 39. She quote-tweeted a post from Rhea Ripley over two weeks ago and noted that she'll be watching Ripley this weekend at WrestleMania.

"I’m watching… 😉," tweeted Madusa.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley on how Triple H has helped her career

Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE's most popular superstars and most believe she will dethrone The Queen at WrestleMania this weekend.

The Eradicator, during an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, disclosed that she has gained in confidence over the years and Triple H has helped her become a better superstar.

"With Triple H, I built up my self-confidence, going out there and being true to myself,” she explained. “Reacting to things on the spot as I would and not just doing it to please people. I also learned about cameras and positioning and all the stuff people don’t think about. Presenting myself in a way that I am bigger than life…That if I don’t believe I’m the best thing there, nobody else will," said Ripley.

She also discussed her time working for the company while Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative team, and claimed that she learned to be ready for absolutely anything from the 77-year-old.

"When I went to Raw and Vince was in charge the one thing I learned most was to be ready for anything. Be prepared 24/7 because things change so rapidly. It was sink or swim. Lucky for me I definitely kept my head afloat and swam,” added Ripley. [H/T:TV Insider]

Rhea has already accomplished a lot in WWE. However, the 26-year-old has never captured the SmackDown Women's Championship in her career and will have a chance to do so at WrestleMania this weekend in Los Angeles.

