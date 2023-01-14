"I must be your Dad"- Roman Reigns once destroyed 38-year-old WWE Superstar on Twitter

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns didn't hold back while taking a shot at his former rival Baron Corbin on Twitter two years ago.

The Modern Day Wrestling God has always been a mainstay on WWE programming since his debut. Meanwhile, Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two years and is the leader of The Bloodline. Reigns and Corbin engaged in a heated feud on WWE SmackDown in early 2020. When all was said and done, The Tribal Chief came out victorious over Corbin.

A year later, Corbin and Roman Reigns were involved in an amusing Twitter feud. Corbin took a massive shot at Reigns by stating that The Rock was the real Head of the Table. This didn't sit well with The Tribal Chief, who clapped back at Corbin by referring to him as his son.

"If he’s your uncle, then I must be your Dad. Last interaction you get... Use it wisely."

Check out the exchange below:

Roman Reigns has quite an impressive record against Baron Corbin

Reigns and Baron Corbin have faced each other in singles competition on 16 occasions over the years. Reigns has won 14 of these matches, while Corbin managed to pick up two wins over The Tribal Chief.

The last time these two men battled in a singles contest was on the February 28, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown, in a dark match. Back in 2019, Reigns heaped big praise on Corbin.

During an interview, he stated that the former King of the Ring is a big guy with good timing.

"He rubbed everybody a certain way and when he got into the ring he picked it up. He's a big guy with good timing. It's one of those things and you've seen it a billion times ? Including likely with me ? guys will just get it. There would be a point in time where two left feet just becomes good footwork and it just clicks." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Corbin is currently a mainstay on RAW and is managed by WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Reigns is the top guy in all of WWE and is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

