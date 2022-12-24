"I don't need someone to tell me how to live" – When John Cena's house rules proved too much for Brie Bella

John Cena's infamous house rules were revealed for the first time on the October 5, 2016, episode of E! reality show Total Bellas.

Cena, who lived with his then-girlfriend Nikki Bella, welcomed several Bella family members to his home. During a conversation at dinner, he informed guests about the strict rules they had to abide by during their stay.

In one scene, Nikki explained how much the house meant to Cena:

"John has a lot of rules, and of course I know that better than anyone because I've had to sign a contract to live in this home. This is his baby, like legit his baby." [0:39 – 0:48]

Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella, on the other hand, was not so understanding of the 16-time WWE world champion's house policy. She was particularly frustrated when she was told to keep her dog Josie in a guest house:

"I have to make my bed," Brie said. "I have to keep Josie out of the house. It feels like all what I'm missing out on is what time my curfew is. I don't need someone to tell me how to live." [1:10 – 1:18]

Brie and Nikki Bella's mother Kathy and brother JJ watched on as John Cena delivered his house rules speech. Brie's husband Bryan Danielson and Kathy's husband John Laurinaitis were also part of the dinner.

What were John Cena's house rules?

Visitors at John Cena's home were instructed to attend a formal dinner once a week, usually on a Wednesday. He encouraged guests to wear shoes to the dinner, but only if they were clean.

The WWE icon reeled off a long list of additional rules, including specific orders for men and women after dinner:

"Respect the house as if it was your own," Cena said. "And if your own habits are leaving your towels on the floor, not attending to your laundry, not making your bed every day, then change your habits and respect ours. Every evening, when formal dinner is over, the ladies will retreat to the drawing-room, which is upstairs. The men will retreat to the cigar room." [0:11 – 0:26]

Cena's rules did not end there. He also told guests where they needed to be at the start and end of the day:

"Every morning we will have morning coffee together," Cena continued. "We will have an evening fire outside. Trash – trash is picked up every Monday. There are four 62-gallon trash cans. If you guys are gonna be up late, please text me or tell me." [0:26 – 0:38]

In 2017, Cena's house rules were referenced as part of a storyline when he and Nikki Bella faced The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. Miz, portraying Cena, jokingly told off his wife in a comedy skit for failing to follow a list of demands.

The storyline resulted in Cena's real-life proposal to Nikki after their WrestleMania win. A year later, they broke off the engagement and split up.

What do you make of John Cena's house rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

