"I never got Mankind" - Vince Russo on Mick Foley's character change (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has admitted that he did not understand Mick Foley’s transition from Cactus Jack to Mankind.

Mick Foley performed as Cactus Jack for promotions including ECW and WCW before he became Mankind in WWE in 1996. The WWE Hall of Famer ended up working as Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind during his time with Vince McMahon’s company.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript, Russo reflected on the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble match. While discussing Mick Foley’s appearances as all three of his personas, Russo said he never understood the Mankind gimmick.

“Bro, I think that was just kind of organic because he was Cactus Jack, then you know when they brought him in again, I was not writing at the time when they brought him in. When they brought in the Mankind character, Chris, I gotta be honest with you, I never got Mankind. I never understood the character and the concept of the character ever.”

Vince Russo recalls funny Mick Foley moment

Mick Foley as Cactus Jack and Mankind (left); Mick Foley as Dude Love (right)

Vince Russo noticed during the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble that Mick Foley used Cactus Jack’s mannerisms when he entered the match as Dude Love.

“The funny thing about this, though, is as I’m watching this Royal Rumble and he’s coming down in three various characters... Bro, I think at some point he forgets what character he is. When he’s coming down as Dude Love, he’s actually doing Cactus Jack!”

Russo joked that Foley’s fight with Terry Funk earlier in the match must have caused him to forget which character he was portraying.

