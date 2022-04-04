×
"I never want to see Stardust ever again" - Cody Rhodes on old WWE gimmick 

Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38
Modified Apr 04, 2022 04:40 AM IST
Cody Rhodes has revealed his thoughts on one of his previous WWE gimmicks in a recent interview with BT Sport.

The Grandson of a Plumber returned to WWE at WrestleMania Saturday as Seth Rollins' hand-picked opponent chosen by Vince McMahon. After a match that was high on spectacle, Rhodes was able to pin Rollins to secure the victory. One of the more surprising aspects of Cody's return was the usage of The American Nightmare gimmick, which he used for his run in All Elite Wrestling. He even used the song "Kingdom" by Downstait, which he used in both AEW and on the independent circuit.

One gimmick that was expected to be absent from Cody Rhodes' return was Stardust, the cosmic counterpart to his brother's Goldust gimmick, and a character that Cody has expressed displeasure with portraying on a number of occasions. In a recent interview with BT Sport, Rhodes spoke to Ariel Helwani about the gimmick, telling the reporter that he never wants to see it again.

"There wasn't any true guarentees but there was a request. I never want to see Stardust ever again," Rhodes said.

When was Cody Rhodes Stardust in WWE?

The Stardust gimmick made its debut in 2014 as the Rhodes brothers pursued the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The pair would capture the titles on a single occasion under the gimmick, and would then split, competing against each other at Fastlane in 2015.

Stardust would also compete for the Intercontinental Championship on a number of occasions, including in a ladder match at WrestleMania 32.

What did you think of Cody Rhodes' WWE return? Would you ever want to see Stardust make a comeback? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
