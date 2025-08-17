"I probably can’t have kids for the next 5 to 10 years" - Rhea Ripley and 3 WWE stars who seemingly don't want to have children

WWE is the dream destination for anyone looking to make it big in pro wrestling. However, the schedule of everyone involved in producing the product is highly demanding. Backstage crew, producers, and the superstars are devoted to the industry and work day in and day out to deliver entertaining shows.

The pro wrestling industry is so demanding that superstars quite often leave their personal lives behind to continue their careers smoothly. While some talents manage to easily maintain a balance between their personal and professional lives, others struggle with it.

Numerous names in the industry have planned not to have kids, just because of the lack of time. Let’s check out four WWE Superstars and legends who seemingly do not want to have children in the near future.

#4. Lita

Former Women’s Champion and one of the greatest women in professional wrestling history, Lita has been devoted to her work over the years. The WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t have kids and seemingly doesn't plan on becoming a mother anytime soon.

The Extreme Diva has never addressed her decision not to have kids in public. However, she is a godmother to her longtime friend Trish Stratus’ son.

#3. CM Punk

CM Punk is another major name who hasn’t had kids till now. The legend is married to former Divas Champion AJ Lee. The couple has not revealed the reason for not having kids till now.

Many young talents consider Punk a father figure, including Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, but The Voice of the Voiceless has not chosen to become a father in real life till now. Rather, Punk and his wife, Lee, are raising their dog, Larry, with much care and love.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is at the top of her WWE career. The former Women’s Champion is one of the most athletic stars in the industry, and fans have been rallying behind her for years. While Ripley is busy working on her career, she hasn’t thought much about her personal life till now.

Ripley is married to former WWE star Buddy Matthews, but the couple hasn’t had children yet. In an interview with Jazzys World TV, the former Judgment Day star said that she was not ready to have children for at least the next five to 10 years because she didn't want to bring her child on the road while working.

"If you think about it this way as well, a lot of us get motherhood taken away for a long time. Like, I'm still young, yes, but I work for WWE; it's very demanding. I probably can't have kids for the next five to 10 years because I don't want to have to bring them on the road and put them through that,'' Ripley said.

Ripley recently competed for the Women's World Title at SummerSlam but failed to reign supreme.

#1. 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena

John Cena has been quite vocal about why he doesn’t want to have children. The 17-time WWE World Champion is focused on his professional life. Besides being a WWE megastar, he has commitments in Hollywood. Hence, he has a very busy schedule all year long.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cena said the following about his decision not to have kids right now:

"I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams. It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work." (H/T: ET Online)

Fans will have to wait and see if these stars change their plans and have children sometime in the future.

