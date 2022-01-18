"It’s hard work" - John Cena explains why he doesn't want to be a father

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena has revealed that he isn't planning on having kids anytime soon due to his busy schedule.

Cena is not only one of the biggest names to have ever come out of professional wrestling, but he's also a popular Hollywood star. In WWE, he has held multiple titles and headlined numerous events. The Leader of the Cenation has starred in countless blockbuster films such as F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad.

During his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, John Cena was told by the host that he’d make “the world’s greatest father.” Cena replied by saying he's currently enjoying his life and wouldn't be able to balance his career with parenthood.

"I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams. It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work," said Cena. (H/T ET Canada)

John Cena says being good at something isn't a strong enough reason to do it

John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh got married on October 12, 2020. It was during the filming of the 2019 movie Playing With Fire when Cena met Shariatzadeh.

During the interview, Cena shared his perspective on becoming a parent by providing some examples. He stated that one has to be passionate about something in order for them to do it.

“This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I am going to be an actor. Just to say to somebody you have a great interaction with young people, that’s flattering,” said Cena.

John Cena's last televised appearance in WWE was at last year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

