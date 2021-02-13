"I am so proud to be the champion" - Io Shirai on her run as NXT Women's Champion

Io Shirai recently spoke about her NXT Championship reign, and how proud she is to be NXT Women's Champion. She even made her intention to continue to defend the title and put on great matches every week known.

Io Shirai is a professional wrestler currently working in WWE's developmental brand, NXT. She currently serves as the WWE NXT Women's Champion. She spent a lot of time on the independent circuit and also worked for a while in Mexico. Prior to joining WWE, she worked for seven years in Stardom.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Io Shirai spoke about what it was like to be WWE Women's NXT Champion. She spoke about what a great experience it has been holding the title and how she enjoys facing skilled challengers and having high-level matches.

"I am so proud to be the champion in what is considered one of the most talented women’s divisions in NXT history. The fact that I have been able to defend my title against a series of skilled challengers in such high-level matches has been a great experience for me. I fully intend to defend my title in an effort to raise the brand profile of NXT and its women’s division by continuing to have quality matches week in and week out."

Io Shirai has been holding onto the championship for more than 250 days now. She will be defending her title this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. She will be facing off against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a Triple Threat match.

Io Shirai's WWE career so far

Io Shirai made her debut at the NXT Mae Young Classic back in 2017. She made her first official appearance on the Black and Gold brand back in 2018 when she saved her good friend Kairi Sane from Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: War Games.

Since then Shirai has had a steady rise through the ranks in NXT and in June of 2020, she defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair to start her first reigns as WWE NXT Women's Champion. Shirai has had successful title defenses against the likes of Tegan Knox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae.

Io Shirai will prepare to defend her title against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Will Io Shirai retain her title once again? Let us know down below.