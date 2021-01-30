"I didn't see that coming" - Charlotte Flair shares her thoughts on her father's romance with Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair, along with her father, WWE Legend Ric Flair, is at the center of perhaps one of the most divisive storylines on WWE RAW at the moment. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is growing tired of the unexpected growing romance between her father and her rival, Lacey Evans. Their love began when he helped "The Sassy Southern Bell" defeat "The Queen."

Flair is one of the most decorated female competitors in WWE history. She has done it all, as "The Queen" is the fourth Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. She currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka.

Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to discuss the romance between her father and Lacey Evans. "The Queen" explained that this relationship caught her by surprise.

"Yeah, I didn't see that coming, to be honest! I think I've been so focused on building my own legacy, adding and protecting my father's legacy, as well as our relationship on-screen coming full circle since 2015, that was really out of left-field for me."

It appears as though the storyline was as out of the blue for Charlotte Flair as it was for viewers of WWE RAW. Fans will have to wait and see how this dramatic situation continues to unfold.

Charlotte Flair recently made a prediction about the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair is one of the many WWE Superstars who have declared their entry for the upcoming Royal Rumble Match. "The Queen" isn't satisfied with her win in the battle royal last year. Instead, Flair is aiming to repeat her performance and become the first-ever two-time Women's Royal Rumble winner.

"The Queen" made a bold prediction about a young star who could make an appearance in the 30-woman elimination match. Charlotte Flair named her former rival Rhea Ripley as a potential surprise entrant in the match. Ripley is expected to get called up to the main roster any day now.

Last year, when Charlotte Flair won the battle royal, she chose to challenge NXT Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. It's possible that WWE could reignite this rivalry in the future. Fans could even see a showdown between the two stars in the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.