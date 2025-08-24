“I would have slept with him” - 3 Wild stories about former WWE Diva Shelly Martinez

Former WWE superstar Ariel, also known to the world as Shelly Martinez, is considered one of the most outspoken personalities in professional wrestling. The star has made a name for herself with her in-ring work as well, but is mostly known for her controversial backstage segments and jaw-dropping announcements that she has made over the years.

While she's been a part of multiple controversial segments, Martinez has revealed a number of intriguing stories about her personal life, as well. Her candid confessions have sparked countless debates among fans, making her one of the most talked-about former Divas in wrestling history. Let’s check out a few wild stories about the veteran.

#3. She didn’t get along with her on-screen love interest

During her time in WWE, Martinez featured as a valet for Kevin Thorn. The couple were featured together for the majority of the storyline and worked alongside each other for an extended period. However, in real life, Martinez did not get along with the legend.

Trending

During an interview with Ring the Belle a few months ago, the veteran revealed details about her strained relationship with the star in real life, which fans never would’ve expected after witnessing their work together.

"Kevin and I often did not get along when we were working together. It's called I'm a good actress! I would talk cr*p to him. When he would be like this [leaning forward] to me, I would be like, 'F you, you a**hole,' blah blah blah. Yeah, on TV, but I didn't realize how s*xual [it looked]. I was just doing my thing, man. I was just doing my thing." [10:24 – 10:54]

#2. Shelly Martinez was rumored to have slept with WWE legend Batista

One of the most legendary and powerful names in the history of sports entertainment was a crush for millions around the world. However, rumors suggested that he was something more for Shelly Martinez. Reports claimed that both stars had slept with each other; however, the real picture was completely different.

Martinez had previously revealed that she had issues with Batista backstage and that a part of the reason for her release was a backstage altercation with the legend. In the interview on Ring the Belle, the veteran clarified that she never slept with the Hollywood star.

"There's the people, 'Oh, she b*nged him and she's just mad.' I never b*nged Batista. He's not my type, no offense. I have never kissed him. He has never seen, oh, maybe on the internet he's seen me n*ked," she said. [22:49 - 23:04]

#1. She was obsessed with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the most celebrated legends in professional wrestling. The Hall of Famer has worn many hats throughout his decades in the industry, and he's even idolized by current and former WWE Superstars.

Back during her time in WWE, Martinez was obsessed with the legend and confessed to it during an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews.

"Most people, first of all, they see my look and automatically think that I just want to be on TV. I'm not sure what [Jim] Cornette's opinion of me was because I didn’t really have much interaction with him. But with Heyman, I knew he was a big fan of my looks. There was a time when I went through like a huge obsession with Heyman. I would have slept with him at one point, that's how obsessed I was." (from 0:30 to 0:58)

While many hope to work with Heyman in order to boost their own careers, it seems that Martinez had a different kind of fascination with him.

