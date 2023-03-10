"I still had a little unfinished business" - Beth Phoenix discusses her decision to leave the WWE NXT commentary team

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has discussed why she decided to leave her role as a commentator in NXT.

The Glamazon is one of the biggest female stars of all time, she has had a very decorated career in the ring and has been an incredibly influential figure outside of it. She joined the NXT commentary team in May 2019 alongside former WWE talents Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness. She left the booth in 2021 and only appeared sporadically afterward.

Speaking with JBL and Gerry Brisco on their Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show, Beth Phoenix stated that she loved being a commentator on NXT, but had the urge to do more in the ring.

"I felt like that (I had more to do in the ring while doing NXT commentary), because I had done a Royal Rumble, a little Royal Rumble match and then Randy (Orton) had RKO’d me so I’d done a couple things on-camera and I had the self awareness that I had a little unfinished business in my heart and I loved commentary and I actually really loved the role because I was kind of like auntie, auntie Beth," she said.

Beth Phoenix continued:

"I feel like the younger generation looked at me like a comforting voice and I love that role. It’s very motherly for me, very matronly. But I definitely felt like I still had a little unfinished business in my heart on the performance side of things and I’m really happy that I’ve gotten to kind of get that out of my system and have some fun. But I don’t discount doing something like that in the future. I just take it one day at a time, I don’t have lofty plans. Our world has changed so much in the last few years that I just kind of take things, I roll with it," she added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Beth Phoenix made her WWE in-ring return at Elimination Chamber

At Extreme Rules, The Glamazon returned during her husband Edge's I Quit match against Finn Balor and attacked The Judgment Day with a kendo stick. She ended up getting knocked out by Rhea Ripley, and was on the receiving end of the con-chair-to.

At Elimination Chamber last month, Beth Phoenix teamed up with The Rated-R Superstar to take on Balor and Ripley in a mixed tag team match, which they won. This was her first match since last year's Royal Rumble, where The Grit Couple collided with The Miz and Maryse.

Who would you like to see Beth Phoenix face next in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

