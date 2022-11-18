"I don't think he's got anything to offer this business" – When Triple H changed his mind about WWE Superstar

Triple H's opinion matters more than almost everyone else in the wrestling business right now. As WWE's Chief Content Officer, The Game is ultimately responsible for changing dozens of superstars' career paths.

In the early 2000s, the 14-time World Champion began working in a behind-the-scenes role on the creative team. He was still wrestling at the time, which meant he was asked to give his brutally honest take on co-workers like John Cena.

CM Punk and Triple H famously engaged in a war of words on the September 12, 2011, episode of RAW ahead of Night of Champions. At one point, The King of Kings explained to Punk how he used to think Cena had nothing to offer the wrestling industry:

"Sometimes I look at a guy and I say, 'Yeah, that guy to me looks great. I think he's probably going to be the biggest thing in the business,'" Triple H said. "Turns out to be nothing. Other times I look at a guy and I say, 'You know what, I don't think he's got anything to offer this business.' And then that guy turns out to be John Cena, the biggest star in the business." [4:51 – 5:12]

As Triple H referenced, Cena later became one of the top stars in WWE. He and Ric Flair hold the joint record for the highest number of world title reigns (16) in wrestling history.

How John Cena won over Triple H and his other critics

In 2020, John Cena spoke on WWE Network show Ruthless Aggression about his initial struggles to earn fans' support as a babyface.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing A future superstar in the making:The Prototype (John Cena) as the Ohio Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Champion back in 2002 A future superstar in the making:The Prototype (John Cena) as the Ohio Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Champion back in 2002 https://t.co/uEkWZo6axV

The 16-time world champion revealed that he was supposed to be fired in late 2002, five months after his impressive SmackDown debut against Kurt Angle:

"The WWE, they used to make a series of cuts around late November and around mid-May," Cena said. "I was told that I would be getting my release at Christmas cuts because it just wasn't working, and there was no argument there, it wasn't. They gave it to me on a silver platter – John Cena, Ruthless Aggression – and I failed, I messed it up."

Cena's fortunes turned around when Stephanie McMahon heard him rapping on the back of a bus. McMahon, a creative team member at the time, suggested that he showcase his rapping skills on television.

Shortly thereafter, he began resonating with fans as an entertaining rapper known as The Doctor of Thuganomics.

Did you like John Cena's first WWE persona? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes