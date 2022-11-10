"I told him to stop being jealous" - Ex-WWE Superstar on UFC legend Don Frye trolling him for dating 19-year-old diva

Former Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock recently commented on the time he got trolled by UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye for dating former WWE Diva Ryan Shamrock (Alicia Webb).

In 1999, 19-year-old Alicia Webb debuted in WWE as Ryan Shamrock, Ken's younger sister. She had a few storylines with The World's Most Dangerous Man before he left the company later that same year. Meanwhile, the two reportedly dated in real life between 1999 and 2002.

Speaking to VLADTV, the former Intercontinental Champion disclosed what he told UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye after he trolled him for dating a 19-year-old girl when he was 35.

"I told him to stop being jealous," Shamrock said. [7:15 - 7:17]

Ken Shamrock refused to do an incest storyline with Ryan Shamrock in WWE

After Ryan Shamrock debuted as Ken Shamrock's kayfabe sister, company officials once wanted them to be involved in an incest angle. However, the former Intercontinental Champion refused to do the pitched storyline.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in 2019, The World's Most Dangerous Man disclosed why he turned down the idea of an incest storyline.

"I know that they wanted to do a storyline where Ryan, who played my sister, wanted me to be in love with her (…) I'm like 'that just don't feel right.' So in my mind with everything that was going on around that with the Bret Hart thing and all of the other things that they were happening around that, it just felt to me like they were trying to ruin The World's Most Dangerous Man. They were trying to kill my character. (…) So I took a stand against that to not let that happen," he said. (H/T WWFOldSchool)

fnwrestling @AllFNWrestling Ken Shamrock told @Scheduledfor2f1 podcast that Vince pitched an incest story to him which he rejected because it hit to close to home. His girl friend was also his kayfabe sister Ryan Shamrock, Ryan just happens to be the name of his real life son as well #FNwrestling Ken Shamrock told @Scheduledfor2f1 podcast that Vince pitched an incest story to him which he rejected because it hit to close to home. His girl friend was also his kayfabe sister Ryan Shamrock, Ryan just happens to be the name of his real life son as well #FNwrestling https://t.co/sGAPjIpKb5

