"I try to have as much s*x as possible before I fight" - 4 secrets you may not know about ex-WWE star Ronda Rousey

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Aug 20, 2025 09:32 GMT
Ronda Rousey is former WWE and UFC champion! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is a former WWE and UFC champion! (Image credits: WWE.Com and Ronda Rousey's Instagram)

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in women's combat sports from her generation. She has had a decorated combat sports stint, having won multiple titles.

With her hard work and dedication, the Baddest Woman on the Planet has established a massive fan base. Other than her impeccable skill set, Rousey is known for speaking her mind without any hesitation.

This listicle looks at four secrets you may not know about Ronda Rousey.

#4. Her father passed away tragically when she was eight

Rousey might look the toughest when she walks down the aisle. However, she made herself bulletproof through a painful path. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion has had a challenging life since her childhood days.

One of her biggest traumas from her childhood was her father's passing away when she was only eight years old. Tragically, her dad died after taking his own life. She revealed in an interview that her father's early departure left a huge psychological impact on her, as she was a daddy's girl.

3. Former WWE star revealed she punished her ex-boyfriend

In her autobiography, My Fight / Your Fight, Ronda Rousey revealed that two weeks before her first fight against Miesha Tate in UFC, she discovered that her boyfriend at the time had taken some n*de pictures of her without her consent, which angered her.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion said once she confronted her boyfriend, she punished him with a brutal beating and deleted her pictures from his phone and hard drive. Following Ronda's revelation, she faced backlash for domestic violence.

#2. She accused a former WWE star of inappropriate behavior

In 2024, speaking in an interview with NewsNation, Ronda Rousey revealed that a WWE superstar pulled the string of her sweatpants when she was standing backstage.

She immediately confronted him. Later, in the same interview, she revealed the star in question was Drew Gulak. This statement caught massive eyeballs and made major headlines.

#1. Pre-fight s*x ritual

Speaking on Jim Rome's talk show, Rousey revealed an interesting pre-fight tradition, where she had as much s* x as she could have to boost her testosterone levels.

"For girls it raises your testosterone so I try to have as much s*x as possible before I fight, actually. Not with like everybody. I don't put out Craigslist ads or anything. But if I got a steady I'm going to be like, 'Yo, fight time's coming up," she said (H\T: Business Insider)

Presently, the 38-year-old former champion is enjoying retirement on her farm away from the limelight with her husband and two daughters. She departed from the Stamford-based promotion after competing at SummerSlam 2023. It will be thrilling to see if Rousey will return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
