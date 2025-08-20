"I try to have as much s*x as possible before I fight” - 4 secrets you may not know about ex-WWE star Ronda Rousey

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in women's combat sports from her generation. She has had a decorated combat sports stint, having won multiple titles.With her hard work and dedication, the Baddest Woman on the Planet has established a massive fan base. Other than her impeccable skill set, Rousey is known for speaking her mind without any hesitation.This listicle looks at four secrets you may not know about Ronda Rousey.#4. Her father passed away tragically when she was eightRousey might look the toughest when she walks down the aisle. However, she made herself bulletproof through a painful path. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion has had a challenging life since her childhood days.One of her biggest traumas from her childhood was her father's passing away when she was only eight years old. Tragically, her dad died after taking his own life. She revealed in an interview that her father's early departure left a huge psychological impact on her, as she was a daddy's girl.3. Former WWE star revealed she punished her ex-boyfriendIn her autobiography, My Fight / Your Fight, Ronda Rousey revealed that two weeks before her first fight against Miesha Tate in UFC, she discovered that her boyfriend at the time had taken some n*de pictures of her without her consent, which angered her.The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion said once she confronted her boyfriend, she punished him with a brutal beating and deleted her pictures from his phone and hard drive. Following Ronda's revelation, she faced backlash for domestic violence.#2. She accused a former WWE star of inappropriate behaviorIn 2024, speaking in an interview with NewsNation, Ronda Rousey revealed that a WWE superstar pulled the string of her sweatpants when she was standing backstage.She immediately confronted him. Later, in the same interview, she revealed the star in question was Drew Gulak. This statement caught massive eyeballs and made major headlines.#1. Pre-fight s*x ritualSpeaking on Jim Rome's talk show, Rousey revealed an interesting pre-fight tradition, where she had as much s* x as she could have to boost her testosterone levels.&quot;For girls it raises your testosterone so I try to have as much s*x as possible before I fight, actually. Not with like everybody. I don't put out Craigslist ads or anything. But if I got a steady I'm going to be like, 'Yo, fight time's coming up,&quot; she said (H\\T: Business Insider)Presently, the 38-year-old former champion is enjoying retirement on her farm away from the limelight with her husband and two daughters. She departed from the Stamford-based promotion after competing at SummerSlam 2023. It will be thrilling to see if Rousey will return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.