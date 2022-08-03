"I want to come for Paul Heyman’s throne" - Released WWE Superstar opens up on ambitious goal

Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed that she wants to take Paul Heyman's throne and be known as the greatest manager in WWE and wrestling history.

During her recent interview with WrestleZone, The Ravishing Russian spoke about her desire to return to professional wrestling. Lana enjoyed a successful run as Rusev's manager in WWE and was grateful to Triple H for giving her the chance to showcase her potential on the microphone.

Lana cherished her former role as she was always confident of getting someone over with the fans using her managerial skills.

"I want to come for Paul Heyman's throne. I know I can," Perry stated. "WWE gave me these great opportunities, but they put me in this certain situation where Hunter gave me this incredible first opportunity with Miro where I was just the mouthpiece. And I know I can crush it; I know I can help people get over. God has given me the gift to talk, to sell."

Perry has focused on her ventures outside wrestling since her release in June 2021. Meanwhile, her husband Miro has returned to prominence as a solo act following his move to AEW.

Despite her lengthy absence from the business, Lana loved pro wrestling and its fans and didn't rule out coming back to be involved in gripping stories and angles.

Lana added:

"I love wrestling, I love the fans, there's nothing like it in the entire world — but I don't want to come back and be mediocre. I want to make an impact and tell compelling stories and really come for Paul Heyman's throne and solidify being the best manager of all time." (H/T WrestleZone)

Former WWE star Lana explains why she would prefer returning as a manager

The 37-year-old star was an active competitor before she was ousted from WWE a year back. While Lana relished getting into the ring, she wasn't keen on wrestling again as she excelled in managing talent.

Lana admitted that she wishes to resume her wrestling career and has learned that she can become even better as an on-screen valet.

"I don't want to come back to wrestling and be mediocre," added the former WWE star. "I love wrestling, and I want to be champion, but am I going to be putting my time and energy, every precious minute that we have, into something that I am going to be average? Or am I going to do something where I'm becoming great?" (H/T WrestleZone)

With the recent changes in WWE's management, it will be interesting to see if The Ravishing Russian will make her much-awaited return to the promotion moving forward.

Would you like to see Lana make a wrestling return as a manager once again? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far