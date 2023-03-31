"I don't want to be a rip-off" - Austin Theory says he doesn't want to be the next John Cena

Austin Theory has addressed being referred to as the next John Cena by stating that he doesn't want to be a rip-off of anybody.

The reigning United States Champion idolized the 16-time world champion growing up and enjoyed watching him as a kid. He will finally get to step into the ring with the Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 39 when they collide for his title. This will be the first match of the two-night wrestling extravaganza.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Austin Theory stated that he doesn't want to hear people calling him the next John Cena. He added that he's going to show the world who he is on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"A lot of people are saying that I'm the next John Cena... I don't want to hear that anymore. I want to be the first Austin Theory and I want people to see that. I don't want to be a rip-off of anybody and at WrestleMania, I'm going to show everybody just how different [I am]," he said.

Austin Theory on his mindset going into WrestleMania 39

John Cena is one of the biggest names in the history of WWE. He has held more world titles than any current superstar and has shared the ring with numerous stars.

Austin Theory is aware that his opponent is a major star, but he's focused on himself going into the match.

"My mindset going into this match is all about me. I can't go in there and get swallowed by this giant John Cena story. I know the crowd's going to be crazy for him. 'Let's Go Cena' and 'Cena sucks.' Even the people saying 'Cena Sucks,' they love him, too."

John Cena's last match in WWE was on the December 30, 2022 episode of SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see if he'll capture his sixth United States Championship at The Show of Shows.

