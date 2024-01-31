Iconic Hall of Famer to return and replace Brock Lesnar as Gunther's WrestleMania 40 opponent? Exploring the possibility

Gunther was slated to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40, per reports regarding the original plan. However, due to recent allegations against him, Lesnar did not return at Royal Rumble and is unlikely to compete at WrestleMania 40. However, The Ring General must face a superstar with a profile as big as The Beast Incarnate.

That superstar could be Brock Lesnar's iconic rival, Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer had his last match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. He has stated multiple times that he isn't done and would like to return, at least for a retirement match. Fans were expecting a major showdown between two powerhouses like Lesnar and Gunther.

The former Universal Champion is known for his power, and facing Gunther would add to the star power at WrestleMania 40. The Ring General has a record-setting reign as the Intercontinental Champion, and adding an icon like Goldberg would help him gain even more notoriety with casual fans.

Gunther made a bold claim about himself

After defeating Kofi Kingston, the Intercontinental Champion took to Instagram and assertively expressed himself. In a video posted, the former NXT UK Champion commended Kingston for delivering an outstanding match. It boldly declared his intent to eternally hold the title of the greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"Listen to this. Kofi fought hard. Kofi fought with courage. The only issue is nobody is perfect, but I'm damn close. I will forever be the greatest and the longest reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time," he said.

On the January 29 episode of RAW, The Ring General effectively retained his Intercontinental Championship against the former WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. In a highly entertaining back-and-forth bout, The New Day member showcased an impressive performance. Ultimately, the leader of Imperium secured victory with a powerbomb, further extending his record-breaking title reign.

While the IC Champion has time and again shown his in-ring prowess, a match against a legend like Goldberg will help propel him into main-event status.

