Gunther makes bold claim following impressive win on RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther recently made bold claims on social media following an impressive win on the recently concluded edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Ring General successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the January 29 episode of the red brand. The New Day member put on a great fight as the two superstars delivered a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest before the leader of Imperium nailed his opponent with a powerbomb to extend his record-breaking title run.

Gunther recently took to Instagram to make bold claims following his win over Kofi Kingston. In a video shared by him, the former NXT UK Champion praised the latter for putting in a great match and claimed to always remain the greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time:

"Listen to this. Kofi fought hard. Kofi fought with courage. The only issue is nobody is perfect, but I'm damn close. I will forever be the greatest and the longest reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time," he said.

Gunther opens up about using different finishers during his matches

The Ring General is arguably one of the best in-ring performers in the world of professional wrestling. The 36-year-old superstar has a wide variety of moves under his repertoire. Powerbomb, Boston Crab, Sleeper Hold, Burning Lariat, and German Suplex are some of the most commonly used moves by Gunther, among others.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, however, does not have a set finisher. He usually uses a combination of multiple high-impact moves to put his opponents away.

Speaking to Fightful, The Ring General could not hold his laugh when someone said his finisher was just pinning his opponent. He stated that the finishing move is a cliché in professional wrestling, but the veteran performer approaches his wrestling with logic:

"[laughs] It's like a... it's a wrestling cliché, with the finishers and stuff, but it's also like a very... it's a thing that WWE really established, I think, and I see the big upside to it, to be honest. But I always approached my wrestling [with] logic. Like, whatever makes sense, at that day to do, in that situation. So, that's how I always approached it and, yeah...," he said.

Gunther has held the IC title for nearly 600 days. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar finally ends his dominant run as the champion.

