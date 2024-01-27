GUNTHER finally addresses WWE finisher mystery

The WWE roster is home to many top stars, but many feel like GUNTHER is a special talent. His arsenal is one of the many reasons why some are calling him one of the best all-around pro wrestlers.

The Ring General is currently dominating as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Monday, February 1 will mark his 601st day as champion. It was rumored just this week that officials had plans for a massive storyline for the Imperium leader at WrestleMania 40.

GUNTHER's brutal in-ring work has established him as a must-see talent. The 36-year-old's repertoire includes the classic folding powerbomb, The Last Symphony slam, and the top rope splash. He also has some of the hardest chops and strikes ever, and the same goes with big boots. The front dropkick, Boston Crab, German suplex, Gojira Clutch sleeper, Burning Lariat, and the Fire Thunder Driver are all favorites of The Ring General, among others.

A hot topic among fans is how GUNTHER has no set finisher, and the discussion picked back up this week with everyone wondering just what he uses for his finisher. Speaking to Fightful, GUNTHER laughed at someone saying his finisher was just pinning the other guy, adding that this was true. He noted that the finishing move is a cliché in pro wrestling, but that's OK because the ring veteran of just under 19 years has logic on his side:

"[laughs] It's like a... it's a wrestling cliché, with the finishers and stuff, but it's also like a very... it's a thing that WWE really established, I think, and I see the big upside to it, to be honest. But I always approached my wrestling [with] logic. Like, whatever makes sense, at that day to do, in that situation. So, that's how I always approached it and, yeah...," he said. [From 3:00 - 3:40]

GUNTHER made his Rumble debut in 2023, entering at #1. He set a new record for the longest time spent in the match with 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds. The former WWE UK Champion was the 29th elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. He picked up 5 eliminations in his first Rumble match - Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and Booker T.

GUNTHER previews the WWE Royal Rumble

The Ring General has a big night ahead on Saturday as he enters the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second time. GUNTHER will be looking to win this year to secure a rumored shocking WrestleMania 40 moment.

In a new interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the 36-year-old revealed a mixed bag of emotions he had before The Rumble - relaxed, very excited, and highly motivated. The WWE Intercontinental Champion knows he is a favorite:

"I am quite relaxed to be honest. It's a very exciting time now. I feel like the Rumble this year is exciting because it's very unpredictable. We don't know who is really in it, and there's a lot of favorites to win it, and I include myself to that. So yeah, I am going in highly motivated," he said. [0:28 onwards]

GUNTHER recently made interesting comments on his spot in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The former PWG World Champion has one number in mind and has revealed his reasons.

