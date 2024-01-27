Potential major spoilers for the 2024 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble

WWE will present the 37th annual Royal Rumble event in just over 24 hours. Saturday's big event will air live from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will heat up this weekend as the winners of the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble matches will get to name their opponent for a guaranteed title match at The Show of Shows. The Rumble always brings surprise returns and debuts, and the rumor mill is running at full steam ahead of Saturday's show.

BetOnline has unveiled their latest odds for the two Royal Rumble matches planned for tomorrow. They included three potential sets of winners:

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill to win the Rumble matches +2000 (20/1)

CM Punk and Becky Lynch to win the Rumble matches +600 (6/1)

GUNTHER and Bayley to win the Rumble matches +450 (9/2)

The WWE NXT brand often has a strong presence at The Rumble. The following odds were included on NXT roster members possibly appearing in the Men's Rumble: Under 2.5 members (-130), Over 2.5 members (+100).

Odds on who might be the Ironman of the match were also included. The following names were listed by BetOnline:

Cody Rhodes +100 (1/1)

GUNTHER +250 (5/2)

CM Punk +400 (4/1)

Drew McIntyre +400 (4/1)

Jey Uso +700 (7/1)

Sami Zayn +800 (8/1)

Damian Priest +900 (9/1)

The following were all listed at +1000 and 10/1: Austin Theory, Dominik Mysterio, Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Solo Sikoa.

The following odds on special Men's Rumble appearances were also provided by BetOnline:

yes to Big E +2000 (20/1)

yes to Braun Strowman +200 (2/1)

yes to John Cena +1000 (10/1)

yes to Kazuchika Okada +200 (2/1)

yes to MJF +300 (3/1)

Superstars compete to win The Rumble each year, but they're also looking to rack up the most eliminations. The following odds were listed for most eliminations in the Men's Rumble:

GUNTHER +125 (5/4)

Cody Rhodes +200 (2/1)

Drew McIntyre +400 (4/1)

CM Punk +500 (5/1)

Damian Priest +700 (7/1)

Bobby Lashley +800 (8/1)

Solo Sikoa +800 (8/1)

Bronson Reed +1000 (10/1)

Ivar +1000 (10/1)

Sami Zayn +1000 (10/1)

Santos Escobar +1000 (10/1)

Sheamus +1000 (10/1)

Austin Theory +1200 (12/1)

Grayson Waller +1200 (12/1)

Dominik Mysterio +2500 (25/1)

Punk is BetOnline's current favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. GUNTHER, Rhodes, McIntyre, and The Rock round out the top five likely winners.

Latest on the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 lineup

WWE will present the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble matches at Tropicana Field on Saturday, but that is not all the company has planned.

Logan Paul is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the premium live event. This will be The Maverick's first title defense since winning the strap from Rey Mysterio in November.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Rumble as well. His Fatal 4-Way opponents will be AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The Tribal Chief last defended against Knight in November.

Going into tonight's go-home SmackDown, WWE currently has Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Ivy Nile, and Maxxine Dupri confirmed for the Women's Rumble. Confirmed for the Men's Rumble as of this writing are CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, GUNTHER, Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Bobby Lashley.

What is your bold prediction for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Do you see WWE crowning new champions in the two title matches? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.