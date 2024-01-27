Gunther teases major WWE Royal Rumble quest in 2024

As evident after watching the Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW, Intercontinental Champion Gunther is not satisfied with just his current record-setting title reign. He has now made it clear that he wants the World Heavyweight Championship too.

The Austrian Anomaly confronted Seth Rollins in the opening segment of the Monday night show. He showed respect for the injured champion, before declaring that he will win the Royal Rumble match and challenge The Visionary for his belt.

Looking back at the 2023 event on WWE Playback, Gunther explained why entering the Rumble at number-one is important to him. With that logic, one can safely say that The Ring General may want to do it again this time around:

"See that if I have to say, I always said if I'm ever participating in a Royal Rumble match, I want to be in at number one. Because if you come in as thirty, and you win it, it's basically a present. The number one really has to earn it. I think it's a very accurate entrance for a person for my stature," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Following Jey Uso interfering in Imperium's business with the New Day, there are a lot of viewers who seem excited at the prospect of an Intercontinental Championship feud on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Will Gunther's WrestleMania plans be destroyed by WWE's resident Beast?

Gunther has reiterated time and time again that he looks upon Brock Lesnar as his "end boss," and WrestleMania is an ideal venue for a contest of this magnitude to take place.

However, there is also Bash in Berlin later this year. The Beast is also rumored to call it a career at next year's Show of Shows with WWE reportedly hoping to get the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota for WrestleMania 41, and the Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar match may be saved for that event.

Ever since their interaction in last year's Rumble, the WWE Universe have long been clamoring for the behemoths to go at it. The first-time-ever clash is a surefire box office draw, considering the reception it has been getting already, despite only one moment between the two teased on television. That too, all the way back in January 2023.

Could Brock Lesnar surprise the live crowd in Tropicana Field with a return to the squared circle, and furthermore, cost Gunther the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

