"Get them in a cage" - Fans are convinced Jey Uso will win his first singles title because of 7-time WWE Champion

Jey Uso headlined SummerSlam 2023 opposite the biggest name in sports entertainment today but failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The bout itself was a mixed bag, according to fans.

Nonetheless, he had piqued their interest and managed to sustain it up until this point. In the fall, he won the tag titles once again, this time alongside Cody Rhodes. The duo dropped the belts to The Judgment Day after a timely interference from his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

While it seemed almost certain that the first-time-ever singles match between the Uso brothers at WrestleMania is a lock, Jey's involvement in Imperium's business this past Monday night has sparked curiosity.

Could the twins face each other for the second-oldest belt in WWE history at the Show of Shows?

With new reports stating that Brock Lesnar's return is imminent, it seems like the stage is set for Gunther to face The Beast. However, a section of the WWE Universe feels the former Universal Champion is in no way contending for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship.

Brock Lesnar was last seen going out on his back at SummerSlam 2023. He shook hands and embraced Cody Rhodes post-match, then raised his hand. At 46, it seems Lesnar is at a different stage in his WWE career.

Meanwhile, after referring to The Beast as his "end boss," Gunther finally called out the ex-UFC mauler for a match at WrestleMania 40 late last year.

Jey Uso is looking to win the WWE IC Title from Gunther

Speaking to The Ringer not long ago, Jey Uso shared his feelings about breaking out as a singles star. He also spoke about winning prizes.

Mr. Main Event's loss to Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year has not fazed him. However, a world title is not the only thing on his mind.

Instead, he disclosed that the Intercontinental Championship is no. 1 on his to-do list. Furthermore, he called out the brute who is currently in possession of the belt:

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC title," he said. “My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to d*mn run that.”

Gunther won the second-oldest belt in WWE history on June 10, 2022. He has been champion for 584 days and counting. With only one more episode of the red brand ahead of Royal Rumble, perhaps Brock Lesnar will make his comeback soon to answer The Ring General's challenge.

