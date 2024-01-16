Gunther breaks silence following WWE RAW return

Gunther put an exclamation point to his feud with The Miz on the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW, with a pinfall victory over the former WWE Champion. This was The Ring General's final appearance on the flagship show...until this past Monday night.

Upon return, the Austrian Anomaly declared his entry into the Royal Rumble 2024. Unlike most other legit contenders this year, who could punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40 on January 27, Gunther stands as a formidable threat to every wrestler on the roster.

Still going strong as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, he dropped a message on social media following RAW, announcing that The Ring General is back:

"what have i missed?"

As Gunther joins Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso, among others, one can argue that the 2024 edition of the Royal Rumble features the most credible potential winners heading into the event.

WWE may have planted the seeds for Gunther's next mega feud

While The Ring General was away, Ludwig Kaiser was embroiled in a feud with Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso. Last week, he took out the former WWE Champion, showing a vicious side to him like never before.

On this week's follow-up episode, Xavier Woods returned to avenge his fallen New Day star. When the European Excellence initiated an assault on Woods backstage, Jey Uso got involved. It appears the fans are excited at the prospect of witnessing Jey challenge Gunther for the title.

The former Bloodline member's association with Imperium and New Day's issues may be a sign of the Intercontinental Champion's next mega feud. Late last year, Jey Uso disclosed his intentions to win his first singles title in WWE, and not just from anybody, but from The Ring General himself.

Do you see Jey Uso / Ludwig Kaiser vs. Gunther happening at WrestleMania 40, with either one winning the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

