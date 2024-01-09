"He should dethrone Gunther", "The Ring General will be out for 6 months"- WWE Universe excited for 32-year-old star's singles push

Gunther has been absolutely dominant ever since making his WWE main roster debut and is yet to be pinned or submitted during this time. However, the Ring General's stablemates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, have not enjoyed similar success and have often faced the wrath of their leader. However, things seem to be changing for Kaiser, as the German wrestler showcased a different side of him on RAW, which has excited the fans.

Gunther recently announced that he's stepping away for some time and expects Kaiser and Vinci to step up. However, things did not start on a good note for the duo as they lost to Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso after Vinci suffered an injury.

Kaiser looked to settle the score as he took on Kofi in a singles match this week, but the match ended in a double countout. The duo then got involved in a post-match brawl, which saw Ludwig display newfound aggression. The 32-year-old lawn darted the bottom part of a commentary chair into the former WWE Champion's forehead to knock him out cold. He then went on to dropkick Kingston’s head into the steel steps.

This caused a major buzz among fans as many have been wanting to see the German take off as a singles star. Some even stated their desire to see him take on Gunther.

Gunther will return on WWE RAW next week

Gunther has been one of the top names in WWE over the last year and a half. The Ring General did not take long to win the Intercontinental Championship after making his main roster debut and has held on to the title ever since. He even surpassed Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time.

The Ring General announced a couple of weeks ago on RAW that he was taking a brief break. It seems like he's ready to make a comeback, as it was announced on the red brand last night that the Austrian will be returning next week.

The Imperium leader was the Ironman of last year's Royal Rumble and survived over an hour before being the last man to be eliminated. He will be hoping to one-up his previous performance and win the marquee match this year.

Are you excited to see Gunther make his return on WWE RAW next week? Sound off below and let us know!