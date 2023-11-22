Major WWE star (not The Miz) plans to end Gunther's historic 530+ day title run; sends warning to The Ring General

Jey Uso recently revealed his desire to dethrone the WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Jey has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2009. Over the past 14 years, the 38-year-old has held the Tag Team Championship multiple times. Throughout his career, however, the Monday Night RAW star never won a singles championship.

While his cousin and former leader, Roman Reigns, holds the Undisputed Universal Championship, Jey recently revealed that he wants to win his first singles title in an interview with The Ringer. However, he will not go after The Tribal Chief's gold. Instead, he has his eyes on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC Title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to da*n run that."

Gunther and Jey Uso will compete at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Jey Uso and Gunther will be in action on Saturday at Survivor Series. The former member of The Bloodline will join forces with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match.

The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther broke character to praise The Awesome One.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be in the ring with one of the top stars of the past 10 years. I'm looking forward to proving myself against him. I'm not a typical WWE guy. I established and developed myself far away from WWE. Miz is different. He went through the WWE system, and he's living proof of how effective the system is. He's one of the most decorated wrestlers they've ever had. So it will be a clash of styles."

