"When times were good - Jey Uso reminisces about The Bloodline with a throwback photo

There's seemingly a small part of Jey Uso that misses being a part of The Bloodline, if his recent social media post is anything to go by.

Before turning babyface this year and moving to Monday Night RAW, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was a member of one of the biggest factions in the history of the company. It comprised of his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, his cousin Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn. They were a dominant group, but he and Zayn are no longer a part of it.

In a recent Instagram story, Jey Uso shared a photo that he took of himself with a signed picture of The Bloodline on the wall behind him, which was placed underneath his and Jimmy's custom tag title belt. In the caption, he wrote, "When times were good..."

Jey Uso could face multiple issues at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

This Saturday night, Jey will step inside the WarGames structure once again when he joins forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and the returning Randy Orton. They will take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Drew McIntyre. Jey Uso lost to The Scottish Warrior on RAW this week, and unfortunately for him, he'll have to fight the latter again inside a cage.

That's not the only issue he'll face at the premium live event, as it'll also be Randy Orton's return match. In The Viper's last match in WWE, he and Matt Riddle lost their tag titles to The Usos on SmackDown. Although Orton will be Jey's teammate at WarGames, it doesn't mean Randy would forgive him, without any repercussions. It'll be interesting to see if they can manage to co-exist during the match.

Do you think Randy and Jey will get along? Sound off in the comments section below.

