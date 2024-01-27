Gunther names his favorite WWE Royal Rumble moment; claims it shaped his career (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Gunther believes his performance at last year's Royal Rumble was instrumental in his current run.

The Ring General is considered one of the most proficient pro wrestlers on the roster. This led to him holding on to his Intercontinental championship belt for over 500 days. He is also slated to participate in the upcoming Royal Rumble and has teased a match with Seth Rollins for the latter's title as well.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Gunther recalled his last Royal Rumble match:

"So far? Making it to the end last year and not winning it. It gave me motivation and strength to come back this year and go for it again. So obviously, the experience last year was a marathon in there, and was a very, was a performance that shaped my career so far a little bit. (...) Maybe avoid Cody coming in last again... That would help. I think it was a bit bad timing." [0:53 onwards]

The WWE Superstar is quite relaxed about his upcoming match at Royal Rumble

Despite facing remarkable odds at the WWE Royal Rumble, Gunther apparently has no apprehension about facing his opponents at the match.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, the Ring General stated:

"I am quite relaxed to be honest. It's a very exciting time now. I feel like the Rumble this year is exciting because it's very unpredictable. We don't know who is really in it, and there's a lot of favorites to win it, and I include myself to that. So yeah, I am going in highly motivated." [0:28 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, what is next for Gunther down the line in WWE remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Exclusive YouTube video

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.