Iconic WWE figure allegedly passed away, popular faction almost arrested - 5 times police were legitimately called on wrestling shows

WWE and professional wrestling, in general, is a unique form of entertainment. The term "sports entertainment" is a catch-all of sorts, as pro wrestling blends athleticism and competition with drama, comedy, and even a rock concert.

While most fans who attend wrestling shows and watch WWE programming each week love to cheer and boo the various personalities involved, they understand the programs are designed for entertainment purposes. Unfortunately, there are times when things get out of hand. These rare incidents often lead to police intervention.

This article will take a look at five times when police were legitimately called due to angles or other incidents taking place during live wrestling events. Some were due to how well-crafted the story was, while others were due to unsatisfied fans reacting belligerently. Regardless, each incident has become extremely memorable.

Below are five times police were legitimately called to wrestling shows.

#5. Fans truly believed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon passed away after the infamous limo explosion angle

Mr. McMahon's limo in flames

Wrestling fans believed they were witnesses to a real tragedy during the June 11, 2007, edition of WWE RAW. A grumpy Vince McMahon walked past the roster and walked into his limo in the parking lot, only for the vehicle to explode upon the door shutting.

With loud explosions and fire, a new angle was created, claiming that Mr. McMahon had passed away. Of course, there was a cut between the footage shown, and the former CEO wasn't actually in the explosion.

The angle was pulled off extremely well. So well that police even issued a report online due to the number of worrying calls they received. You can check out the official statement from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department below.

"For verification purposes regarding those inquiring as to the alleged car bombing of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, at the Wachovia Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Monday, June 11, 2007, the incident was a staged event, prearranged with Fire Department personnel and authorized by Township Code Enforcement officials. All necessary precautions were taken during the filming of the event so as to ensure the safety and security of all persons involved in the event. Mr. McMahon was not injured during the event contrary to what is being reported on internet web sites and other media sources."

The fact that the local police had to put out a statement online due to the number of calls they received showed just how well-done the angle was. However, some still argue the storyline was distasteful and had no place in wrestling. Regardless, it was dropped after just weeks due to the real-life Chris Benoit tragedy.

#4. Scarlett recently had issues with fans at a WWE live event

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

While much of this list features incidents from the past, a recent event is making headlines. At a WWE Live Event in Peoria, Illinois, SmackDown's Scarlett was involved in an incident with a fan while she was ringside for a bout between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre.

The lady, likely buying into Scarlett's heel act, threw a drink at the star, leading to drama and chaos. Security and, eventually, police were called, escorting the woman out of the show. Her family were allegedly made to leave too. Scarlett commented on the incident, which you can see below.

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13



PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘

While fans should never throw things at the personalities in the ring or at ringside, it does prove just how effective Scarlett is when she can illicit that kind of response from a fan in 2022. Still, fans were taught a lesson about what lines not to cross with regard to showing disdain for a villainous WWE character.

#3. Fans called the police on the New World Order

Kevin Nash throwing Rey Mysterio

An epic angle took place on the July 29, 1996, edition of WCW Monday Nitro. The Outsiders, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, began to take over and devastate World Championship Wrestling alongside the newly turned Hollywood Hulk Hogan. So much so that during the main event, Jimmy Hart ran out to ringside and called off the bout due to an attack from the invading stars.

Destruction was felt all over the backstage area, with the camera showing Kevin Nash throwing Rey Mysterio into the side of a trailer. Wrestlers were laid out in the parking lot, and nWo eventually left in a limo. Fans were hooked.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff confirmed that police were called due to the intense segment, as many believed the beatdown was legitimate.

“It is true. It was something that I didn’t think about. It’s not like I was sleeping at the wheel or was too busy, but I never would have anticipated that you could do something on a wrestling show that was so believable where people sitting at home would call the cops in the local market, but that was exactly what happened … Sure enough, we had Orlando cops showing up on set because people called 911. They thought there was a murder going on backstage because they had never seen anything like it. It was so believable, it just didn’t look like a pro wrestling angle."

The realism of the segment helped make for a viewing experience many fans will never forget. While the nWo arguably lived past its expiration date, the invasion angle truly helped launch pro wrestling into the stratosphere.

#2. WWE shockingly had two riots in 1997

Doc Harper @doc_harper I see the Salt Bowl made an effort to dethrone it last night, but the most Little Rock event ever is still the 1997 WWF house show at Barton Coliseum that ended early with riots and tear gas. I see the Salt Bowl made an effort to dethrone it last night, but the most Little Rock event ever is still the 1997 WWF house show at Barton Coliseum that ended early with riots and tear gas. https://t.co/xp3bWiuZmO

While riots in pro wrestling are mostly a thing of the past and have been for decades, there have been occasional incidents that have created a stir. In 1997, two riots shockingly occurred on back-to-back nights on December 14 and 15.

WWE's business was rapidly picking up heading into 1998 in part due to the rise of D-Generation X. Unfortunately, the business was still evolving, and some issues existed. Shows in Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, allegedly had too much alcohol for fans to consume, poor matches, and even worse security.

The Little Rock show, in particular, was memorable as Shawn Michaels was pelted by an item of some kind from the crowd. Some believe it was a cup of ice, others have said it was a battery or a beer. Regardless, Shawn snapped and walked out, noting that the fans lost their main event due to their behavior.

Already angry and drunk, fans threw more and became destructive, even setting a fire. Police were called to break up the hostility, and arrests were made. While rare, incidents like this show the dangers of pro wrestling, even in WWE.

#1. Fans thought James Storm killed Mickie James in TNA Wrestling

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



James Storm attempted to "murder" Mickie James after she refused to join him.



This created a lot of controversy at the time!



Wonder what Anybody remember this CRAZY segment from TNA?James Storm attempted to "murder" Mickie James after she refused to join him.This created a lot of controversy at the time!Wonder what @MickieJames thinks about this after 7 years. Anybody remember this CRAZY segment from TNA?James Storm attempted to "murder" Mickie James after she refused to join him.This created a lot of controversy at the time! Wonder what @MickieJames thinks about this after 7 years. 👀 https://t.co/2bQYX4GQGK

By June 2015, TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling had lost much of the momentum it had for the decade prior. Despite its business struggles, the company still maintained several of its top stars. In an effort to create buzz, they had a controversial angle that led to many fans believing that they had witnessed a murder.

James Storm was no longer the fun-loving drunken cowboy fans loved but instead became a villain. He had insisted that his old friend Mickie James join him and support his evil ways, but James refused. As a result, the two were shown walking into a metro station where Storm casually bumped her off the side, seemingly leaving her to fall victim to an oncoming vehicle.

Fans believed that the former WWE Women's Champion met her untimely demise, but it was ultimately just an angle to write her off programming. It wasn't too long before Mickie James returned to WWE NXT and the main roster.

What do you make of the incidents that led to police presence? Let us know in the comments section below.

