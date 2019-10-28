ICW France 2000 results: Square Go briefcase cash-in; 2 matches added to Fear and Loathing card

ICW France 2000

Insane Championship Wrestling made their last stop before Fear and Loathing this past weekend as the final pieces were added to the puzzle that is their premier annual event.

France 2000 saw the promotion return to Glasgow's Garage Nightclub in what proved to be a special occasion as the show was streamed in its entirety on Facebook Live.

The major question going into the event was what the situation was regarding the World Heavyweight Title match at the SWG3 next week. Originally scheduled to be Stevie Boy defending against Joe Coffey, the match was dropped after the company announced they had pulled Coffey from shows due to an altercation with the champion at ICW GONZO.

As Sunday's show kicked off, it looked as though said altercation would cost Stevie, with Mark Dallas on the verge of stripping him of the title due to the injury. Stevie came out to the ring to address the ICW owner, stressing his reluctance to drop a belt he fought so hard to regain after a year out, but not before a spanner was thrown in the works.

Square Go briefcase holder Rudo Lightning would soon appear, attacking Stevie before announcing his intention to cash in right then. Despite being in pearl, the champion found a way to vanquish Lightning and keep his reign going, before once again calling out Coffey to face up to him.

The Iron King would eventually take up this offer as the show drew to a close, appearing from the crowd as security swarmed the ring. Stevie would appear soon after as the pair went hell for leather at each other, with Dallas deciding to rebook their match against his better judgment.

The Fear and Loathing card was largely set in stone before the show, but two other matches were added at France 2000.

As The Kinky Party team of Jack Jester and Sha Samuels were being attacked in the ring by The Kings of The North, WWE and NXT UK's Noam Dar returned to ICW to help his long-time friends.

Dar - who would later lose out to Kenny Williams in the night's main event - would lay down the challenge to The Kings of the North and their partner Adam Maxted to face him, Jester and Samuels on Night 1 of Fear and Loathing.

This will be one of two matches for Dar that weekend as he also faces Kieran Kelly and Leyton Buzzard in a triple threat encounter on Night 2.

The second new match was added following a major upset in the women's division, as 18-year-old Angel Hayze was able to secure a victory over former ICW Women's Champ Viper.

Following the result, NXT UK Women's Champ Kay Lee Ray would congratulate Hayze on taking her big shot, before then offering her an even bigger opportunity - a tag team match at Fear and Loathing Night 1 against her and Viper. Angel's partner? None other than NXT UK's Xia Brookside.

France 2000 also featured a strong card that had plenty of high octane action on top of the storyline developments for the upcoming show next week. The pick of the bunch was arguably the six-man tag team match which saw the exciting Irish trio More Than Hype return to ICW in a losing effort against Kieran Kelly, Leyton Buzzard and Aaron Echo - a match in which each individual came out looking a billion bucks.

Results:

Stevie Boy defeats Rudo Lightning to retain the ICW World Championship - Square Go Briefcase Cash-In.

Kid Fite defeats Kez Evans

Mark Coffey defeats Josh Terry

Angel Hayze defeats Viper

Kieran Kelly, Leyton Buzzard and Aaron Echo defeat More Than Hype

Iestyn Rees defeats Andy Wild

Wolfgang, The Purge and The Nine 9 defeat Liam Thomson, The Kings of Catch and The Fite Network

Luca De Pazzi defeats Ian Skinner

Kenny Williams defeats Noam Dar.