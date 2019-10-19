ICW News: Joe Coffey involved in public altercation, reveals he has been "sacked"

Joe Coffey stormed a Glasgow bar last night

Following the altercation which saw WWE NXT UK Superstar Joe Coffey removed from all upcoming Insane Championship Wrestling events at the debut of ICW Gonzo, the former Insane Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion stormed a ticketed event in a Glasgow bar last night to confront several members of the ICW roster and crew.

The Iron King crashed last night's edition of One Fall Sessions at Glasgow's Admiral Bar. The show is a live Q&A hosted by ICW ring announcer Simon Cassidy. Last night's sold-out show was co-hosted by Billy Kirkwood and featured BT Gunn and the man who Coffey attacked at Gonzo - ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy.

Coffey audibly mentioned that he had "been sacked" in the videos, saying he's doing bigger and better things, before being ejected from the building.

At Gonzo, Coffey stormed through The Asylum armed with a chain, barging through the ICW faithful before jumping the barrier and assaulting Stevie Boy and several members of the ICW crew, including founder and owner Mark Dallas.

The company then put out a statement confirming that Coffey had been removed from all upcoming shows.

The Last Man Standing

Coffey joined me to chat all about his NXT UK career and the difference between working with ICW and WWE just last month, opening up about the meaning behind the name 'Gallus' and who out of himself, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang came up with the name.

