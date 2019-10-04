ICW News: Ravie-Davie to take on Stevie Boy at Gonzo

Ravie Davie will take on Stevie Boy on October 12th!

Insane Championship Wrestling have tonight announced one more match for the launch of ICW Gonzo - with current ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy Xavier taking on Ravie-Davie, the Fresh Prince of Drumoyne Square, in a non-title match at the show's first tapings.

Other matches for the debut of Gonzo include Leyton Buzzard challenging Liam Thomson for the ICW Zero-G Championship, Kenny Williams facing off against a debuting Scotty Davis with Kieran Kelly taking on Jordan Devlin, among others.

BREAKING: The ICW World Heavyweight Champion @stevieboyxavier will be in the house at #ICWGONZO, on Saturday 12th October at The Asylum, when he faces @Ravie_Davie_McC in a non-title match!



Tickets are on sale at https://t.co/TSNaiFL8NX & @ticketsscotland pic.twitter.com/Bvaeswpazg — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) October 3, 2019

Tale of the tape

Just months after being told he might never wrestle again, Stevie Boy Xavier made his triumphant return to Insane Championship Wrestling to win the World Heavyweight Championship in a match against Wolfgang at Shug's Hoose Party 6.

Sounds emotional, right? Well, add to this the fact that the match was for the then-vacant title, with a new champion being crowned following the tragic passing of ICW legend Lionheart.

Meanwhile, Ravie-Davie is one of the hottest prospects in ICW right now and is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado -who joined us on Dropkick DiSKussions recently and opened up about The Fresh Prince of Drumoyne Square.

I see a lot of Ravie Davie in myself, so I like to try and give him a wee bit of inspiration, try and show him the ropes - basically to give him a bit of advice, man, because he's got a character, man, he's got a character, and the biggest thing in wrestling is characters!

You can catch the entire interview below.

What is ICW Gonzo?

The new show has been confirmed to the gaps in between ICW Fight Club tapings and add more content to ICW On Demand, and the BYOB show will be filmed live from The Asylum in Glasgow. It is set to feature some of the biggest names in ICW as well as shine a light on the Zero-G Division while showcasing the promotion's younger talents.

The show is defined by four words: Unconventional. Outrageous. Outlandish. Extreme.

ICW founder Mark Dallas claims that the show is the embodiment of ICW, ending the announcement with an emphatic statement.

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

