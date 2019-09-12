ICW News: Sami Callihan to debut for Insane Championship Wrestling at Fear & Loathing XII

Sami Callihan's debut has been set!

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling tonight, as Impact Wrestling and former WWE star Sami Callihan will make his ICW debut at Fear & Loathing XII, which emanates from Glasgow's SWG3 venue.

Callihan has been one of the hottest names in wrestling over the past few years, most recently feuding with Tessa Blanchard in Impact Wrestling where the pair have been involved in one of the most engaging rivalries of the year on the brand, with an absolute knock-down, drag-out spectacle taking place at Slammiversary.

While details are scarce about Fear & Loathing so far aside from the date and venue, it promises to be an incredible event - and the announcement of Callihan only furthers this notion.

Former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado joined us on Dropkick DiSKussions recently, and couldn't contain his excitement about the event.

By the way, I love that SWG3 venue, that is a f***ing quality venue.

I'm fevered for Fear and Loathing this year. What happened last year? Ir was with James Storm, I loved that. That was brilliant. This year... What we've got planned - big, man. It's going to be big. It's going to be f***ing big. I can't wait.

You can catch the entire interview below.

Wait a minute, what is ICW?

In case you've been living under a rock, ICW is one of the hottest promotions in world wrestling right now - but it wasn't always that way. The promotion is the brainchild of Mark Dallas, who has gone from putting on shows in front of 20-30 people in Maryhill to selling out the 5,000-capacity SECC and putting on monumental shows at Glasgow's 11,000-capacity SSE Hydro.

The promotion has featured the likes of Drew McIntyre, Grado, Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, the Dudley Boyz, Kushida, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang and many others, with Triple H even appearing in an ICW ring!

The promotion is one of the most innovative in the world right now, a point no more prominent than in the announcement of ICW Gonzo - with NXT UK's Kenny Williams and Jordan Devlin set to appear on the show's debut.

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, while tickets for ICW Gonzo are available here, or you can catch both shows on ICW On Demand here.

