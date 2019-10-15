ICW News: Viper vs Angel Hayze confirmed for France 2000

Viper will take on Angel Hayze

Insane Championship Wrestling's France 2000 is shaping up to be an incredible event with yet another match addition being confirmed tonight with Viper, AKA NXT UK's Piper Niven, taking on Angel Hayze.

The show at Glasgow's Garage will be the last major stop-off before the promotion's landmark annual event - Fear & Loathing - which is, this year, hitting its 12th year.

Viper vs Angel Hayze

Former ICW Women's Champion Viper is a woman who needs no introduction, but non-ICW fans may be more familiar with her under the guise of Piper Niven. The NXT UK star made a name for herself during the Mae Young Classic, and we caught up with her back in April ahead of the NXT UK Glasgow tapings.

As for Angel Hayze, the PBW Academy graduate may be relatively new to the ICW crowd, but Hayze has been one of the hottest prospects in Scottish wrestling for a while - and we featured the former Shield Pro Wrestling Almost Pro Women’s Champion on our Introducing... series shortly after Hayze debuted in ICW last month.

France 2000

Well, there's no doubt that France 2000 will be an incredible show in its own right, emanating from The Garage - an incredibly intimate venue that's no stranger to ICW, with wrestlers battling it out on the balconies or at the bar when Fight Club rolls into town for the promotion's On Demand tapings.

Other matches confirmed for France 2000 include Kenny Williams vs Noam Dar, and an incredible Six-Man Tag Team Match with More Than Hype facing off against Kieran Kelly, Aaron Echo and a man we featured on our Introducing... series - Leyton Buzzard!

Tickets for France 2000 are available here.

