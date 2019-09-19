Introducing... The Future of ICW, The Prodigy Leyton Buzzard

Photos: Beyond Gorilla & Mr. David J Wilson

In this current day and age, there's almost an infinite amount of wrestling and wrestlers across the globe, so it can be very difficult to stand up, stand out, and break out from the pack!

One young talent who's had no such issues though is Leyton Buzzard!

Currently plying his trade in Scotland's hottest promotion - Insane Championship Wrestling - the GPWA-trained high-flyer's look alone immediately draws the eye. There aren't too many wrestlers in ICW with peroxide blonde hair who parade around like Jack Sparrow in a plague doctor mask, and that's before he steps in the ring!

The second Buzzard makes his way into the squared circle, though, it won't just be Buzzard's aesthetics grabbing the attention of the ICW faithful and beyond, because he just gets it, he knows how to draw a crowd in and have them hooked on his every move.

High flyers are a dime a dozen, and merely doing flippy moves won't really get you too far these days - but Buzzard's unique cocktail of Lucha Libre with unmatched charisma makes the Glasgow-based man's every move burn straight into the iris of the attendees, as I found out first-hand at the most recent ICW Fight Club tapings as he teamed with Grado to face off against Ravie Davie and Kez Evans.

High praise

In fact, his tag team partner on the night, former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado, told me all about Buzzard when he joined me on Dropkick DiSKussions.

Leyton Buzzard is brilliant. He's excellent.

Big matches

And The Prodigy has since been confirmed to face off against Noam Dar and Kez Evans in a Triple Threat Match at ICW Fear & Loathing XII, as well as main-eventing the first-ever episode of ICW Gonzo when he takes on the reigning and defending ICW Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson.

One thing is for sure, Leyton Buzzard is one of the hottest prospects in wrestling right now and he's a man you want to familiarize yourself with sooner rather than later, epitomizing the ICW motto of, "You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over."

New highlight video courtesy of @scottreidICW! Where do you want to see 'The Prodigy' this year? Any likes and RT's are greatly appreciated! #TheProdigy #CaptainBuzzard leytonbuzzardbookings@gmail.com. All footage property of @InsaneChampWres. pic.twitter.com/LYPkUoFz3N — Leyton Buzzard (@LeytonBuzzard) August 4, 2019

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, while tickets for ICW Gonzo are available here, or you can catch both shows on ICW On Demand here.

You can also follow Leyton Buzzard on Twitter here.

