ICW News: Noam Dar's opponents announced for WWE Superstar's Fear & Loathing XII match

Noam Dar will compete in a Triple Threat Match!

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling tonight, as another match has been made for Fear & Loathing XII with WWE 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar set to compete in Triple Threat action against Kieran Kelly and Leyton Buzzard at the two-day event, which emanates from Glasgow's SWG3 venue.

The announcement of the Scottish Supernova's appearance came just days after the news that Sami Callihan makes his ICW debut at the very same event, and now one match starring the 205 Live man has been confirmed.

For a taste of what you can expect from Leyton Buzzard, he was in action at this week's ICW Fight Club, teaming up with Grado against Ravie Davie and Kez Evans.

When I caught up with former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado on Dropkick DiSKussions recently, he spoke about how much potential both Buzzard and Kelly have, and the former Impact star couldn't contain his excitement about Fear & Loathing XII

I'm fevered for Fear and Loathing this year. What happened last year? I was with James Storm, I loved that. That was brilliant. This year... What we've got planned - big, man. It's going to be big. It's going to be f***ing big. I can't wait.

You can catch the entire interview below.

Scotland's hottest promotion...

In case you've been living under a rock (and it's cool if you have been, we all need to live somewhere), ICW is one of the most exciting promotions in international pro wrestling right now.

The brainchild of Mark Dallas, ICW has gone from putting on shows in front of 20-30 people in Maryhill to selling out the 5,000-capacity SECC and putting on monumental shows at Glasgow's 11,000-capacity SSE Hydro.

The likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, the Dudley Boyz, Kushida, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang, and many others have appeared in an ICW ring, and even Triple H made a surprise appearance!

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

The announcement of Noam Dar's return match comes just hours after another match was announced for ICW Gonzo, with Kez Evans taking on a debutant in Michael May.

NXT UK's Kenny Williams and Jordan Devlin set to appear at the premiere taping of ICW Gonzo.

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, while tickets for ICW Gonzo are available here, or you can catch both shows on ICW On Demand here.

