ICW Women's Champion Aivil confirmed to defend title in Switzerland

Aivil won the ICW Women's Championship at Fear & Loathing XII

Following a triumphant victory in her first-ever Fear & Loathing match, Aivil made history when she became only the sixth woman ever to hold the ICW Women's Championship - defeating joint-record holder Kasey who has held the title a record three times, along with current NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Aivil would defy all the odds at Night 2 of ICW's first ever Fear & Loathing weekender when she emerged with the silverware to an incredible ovation - and it looks like she's keen to live up to the title of both defending champion and World Champion.

The Women's World Championship

Before Aivil's monumental victory, only five women had ever held the ICW Women's Championship since its inception.

The former champions are first-ever ICW Hall of Famer Carmel Jacobs, current WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, Viper AKA WWE Superstar Piper Niven, Ring of Honor's Session Moth Martina and three-time champion Kasey.

It seems like Aivil is determined to live up to all expectations as champion though, with the announcement that her first defense will be against Mila Smidt in Lugano, Switzerland!

Passing of the torch

Ahead of Aivil's win at Fear & Loathing, we caught up with her opponent - "The Queen of Knees" Kasey, who promised "something different" against long-term rival Aivil at the two-day extravaganza - and they certainly delivered. You can listen to the entire interview below.

Were you glad to see Aivil finally win the ICW Women's Champion? What do you expect from her reign and what's next for Kasey? Let us know in the comments section.

You can watch the entire ICW Fear & Loathing XII weekender via ICW On Demand here.

