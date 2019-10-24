ICW Women's Champion Kasey discusses Fear & Loathing XII, Aivil & BT Gunn vs Sami Callihan (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 12 // 24 Oct 2019, 23:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We caught up with Kasey!

With only five women holding the ICW Women's Championship since its inception, the title is undoubtedly one of the most sought after belts in Scottish, and British, professional wrestling right now.

Four of the former champions are first-ever ICW Hall of Famer Carmel Jacobs, current WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, Viper AKA WWE Superstar Piper Niven, and Ring of Honor's Session Moth Martina, so the fifth name on that list is obviously in elite company - but the Mother of Chaos is by no means a name that should just simply be "part of the list" at all.

Holding the championship three times, the joint-most reigns with Kay Lee Ray, Kasey is going into ICW's Fear & Loathing XII as one of ICW's most important and most decorated champions of all time - and, having taken that title from Kay Lee Ray back in July, arguably the greatest women's wrestler in the company's history.

Well, we caught up with the Queen of Knees ahead of her showdown with long-term rival Aivil at the two-day extravaganza to ask her thoughts ahead of Scotland's biggest wrestling event of the year.

So, there's only one place to start, you're the current, and a three-time, ICW Women's Champion. Only Kay Lee Ray has held that title three times, the woman you won it from back in July and a woman who's currently holding the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship.

What does it mean to you to be Champion, and one of only five women to have ever held the title?

Well, for me, it means the world. Not only is it a world championship, but it is also the Women's Championship of ICW.

The reason why I moved to Glasgow is this company, and to be winning it three times just cements me in the history of ICW and makes everything worthwhile.

Advertisement

Of course, at ICW Gonzo, your next challenger for Fear & Loathing XII was set, and it's someone you know pretty well. Aivil got the win over Isla Dawn to stake her claim. What can we expect to see from that match at SWG3 in just under two weeks?

Well, it's hard to say, "Something new, something different," because we've pretty much-done everything - but you never know, when it comes to the Mother of Chaos, what I have up my sleeve.

There will be something new, something different because I'm not losing the title to Aivil. She has been a thorn in my side for over 15 months and, when it comes to the big events, the big shows, when it is time to cement your place, to make your name, she just doesn't quite make the mark - AKA she loses every single time.

That's when you need to be winning matches, that's when you need to be making a name for yourself - so she has a big hurdle to jump and overcome, a big mountain to climb if she is to do that at Fear & Loathing.

.@Twisted_Doll_AJ challenges @KaseyOwens5 for the ICW Women's World Championship at #ICWFearandLoathing Night 2, on Sunday 3rd November at @SWG3glasgow! Who is leaving with the title around their waist?



Tickets are still available at https://t.co/TSNaiG2Kcx & @ticketsscotland pic.twitter.com/URV9v6nUYv — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) October 22, 2019

I think she's not quite there, she's a bit unhinged so maybe something needs to click for her to realize that she needs to go that extra mile to make her name in this company, and to beat someone like me, someone like Kay Lee Ray, someone like Viper.

Just because you're a crazy girl on the roster doesn't mean anything, because we are all a bit insane.

NEXT: Who's next?

COMING UP: Kasey's dream opponent

1 / 4 NEXT