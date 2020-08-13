Identity of the female member of RETRIBUTION reportedly revealed

RETRIBUTION has made their destructive presence felt in the WWE over the past couple of weeks, but we still don't know the identity of the members.

Various names have been rumored to fill in the spots, and we may now know the identity of one female member.

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Vanessa Borne was one of the names that was mentioned to him by a backstage WWE source.

It's interesting to note that many fans also picked up on the hair of one of the members and they were quick to join the dots, which all pointed towards the member being Vanessa Borne.

Here's what Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, in which Tom also revealed backstage updates about Ric Flair getting punted, Dominik Mysterio's debut, Alexa Bliss and more:

"One of the names I mentioned was Vanessa Bourne. That's someone that was mentioned to me by someone backstage, and that is certainly been very strongly suggested. A lot of people have picked up on the hair of one of the members of RETRIBUTION and belive that relates to Vanessa Borne."

Now I'm not posting spoilers because I'm not an "insider" or have a "source" in WWE...



But I saw that one of the members of RETRIBUTION has curly hair...



And then I remembered...



Vanessa Bourne hasnt been on NXT in over a year...maybe she's involved.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KeTEA4uW68 — The Mighty (@JamTheMighty) August 8, 2020

Possible reason behind WWE having five members in RETRIBUTION, more additions to come soon

Tom Colohue went on to reveal that some members of RETRIBUTION who are currently portraying their secretive roles on TV will most likely be the full-time members of RETRIBUTION.

WWE could add more members as time passes on, similar to how they did it with The Nexus. It was also added that WWE formed a five-person stable for now as it fits the Survivor Series model. The plan, at the moment, is still to have an NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown brand wars theme for Survivor Series.

"Well, it is sort of a mismatch of things. A lot of different journalists at the moment are saying very different things. In reality, it's a bit of both. The people under the mask right now most likely are people who would be in RETRIBUTION. However, there are likely to be more members. It's a bit like when the Nexus first debuted and then they added three or four members over the course of it.

At the moment there are five, but the WWE has a lot of time to decide who they want where and what changes they want to make. The reason they got five at the moment is because that's a very good fit for Survivor Series team if they decide to go that route. However, Survivor Series is still planned to be RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT. So it's essentially just an option they have on the table."

Dominik Dijakovic and Tommaso Ciampa are two names that have been rumored to be a part of RETRIBUTION. While it doesn't seem like they have been involved during the recent attacks on RAW and SmackDown, WWE could be saving up their introductions for a later date.

When it comes to the revelation of the RETRIBUTION members, we still don't know when the WWE plans on pulling the trigger, but it should happen sooner rather than later.