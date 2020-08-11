As advertised, RETRIBUTION has wreaked havoc during their handful of appearances on WWE TV.

The biggest question amongst the fans is with regards to the identity of the members of the faction, and while we do have some backstage information, WWE has not pulled the trigger on the big revelation just yet.

However, one NXT Superstar may have dropped a big hint about his involvement with WWE's newest stable.

Dominik Dijakovic put a tweet of a static image and tagged Vince McMahon. However, the tweet was quickly deleted. Upon further inspection, the words 'We are in control' can be seen in the static image.

You can check out the tweet below:

Dijakovic tweeted this then deleted fast pic.twitter.com/gF4XZObeTX — Joe Mashups (@JoeMashups) August 10, 2020

Dominik Dijakovic last appeared on NXT on the July 22nd episode and lost to Karrion Kross. Dijakovic got viciously beaten down, which was done to write him off TV.

WWE's possible plan for RETRIBUTION

Advertisement

The 6' 7" Superstar has been rumored to get moved up to either RAW and SmackDown for the past few weeks, and the ideal booking decision would be to have him in the RETRIBUTION stable.

Tom Colohue had also recently reported on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE planned to introduce the next set of call-ups as part of RETRIBUTION.

"The WWE do know. There is an actual plan for these particular individuals. The idea of a new faction was something that was written at the last minute. From what I can tell, this was essentially the NXT call-ups who were coming up soon, who were sitting by the sidelines waiting for the opportunity, for example, Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green are people that have been mentioned, maybe Vanessa Borne as well. There is a plan, and they did have the people they wanted in those outfits, but it sure doesn't feel like it sometimes, does it? When you consider that's really all we got."

Dominik Dijakovic recently blacked out his Twitter handle while also deleting his entire Twitter history. Tommaso Ciampa has also followed suit, and they are two of the many Superstars being speculated to get revealed as part of the RETRIBUTION faction.

It was revealed that the members who were involved in the ambush on SmackDown were not going to be the members of RETRIBUTION.