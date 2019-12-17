Identity of enhancement talent Erick Rowan beat on WWE RAW revealed

Who did Erick Rowan destroy on WWE RAW?

This week's episode of WWE RAW took place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The follow up to WWE TLC dragged on a little but overall had its share of bright spots.

One of the matches on the card saw Erick Rowan facing local competitor Dante Leon in a singles match. Leon did well staying away from Rowan in the early stages of the match, going under the ring to avoid Rowan. Leon then made the mistake of touching the cage-like object Rowan has been bringing with him to the ring and got destroyed soon after.

Thanks to The Local Competitor on Twitter, we now know more about Dante Leon, the man Rowan victimized on RAW. Dante Leon is a graduate of Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy and has wrestled for AAW Wrestling, CWE and Iron Spirit Pro Wrestling.

Leon took to Twitter after RAW to comment on his match against Rowan. Predictably, he acknowledged that it had been a tough night: