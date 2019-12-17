Best and Worst of WWE RAW: Huge debut, Lashley proposes to Lana, AOP and Rollins attack current champion

Bobby Lashley asked Lana to marry him on RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a pretty decent follow-up to WWE TLC. The show had its share of highs and lows, one particular low point being the Gauntlet match which inexplicably ended with no result. We also got a new look at Liv Morgan's character change and it definitely wasn't what we expected.

The highs of the show included Seth Rollins laying out his new agenda as well as a stellar main event match up between AJ Styles and Randy Orton. Without further ado, let's get straight to the best and worst of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Best: Seth Rollins opens RAW

Seth Rollins opened RAW with a fantastic promo

After his vicious beatdown of Kevin Owens with the help of AOP, Seth Rollins opened this week's RAW with a scathing promo. Rollins said that since the moment he signed for NXT, Rollins said that fans claimed that he was the future and this lasted up until earlier this year when fans started to turn on him.

Rollins said that he was a leader and as a leader, he didn't always make the popular decision. He added that despite what fans thought of him but he would be the one to lead the WWE for a decade. Rollins added that whether fans liked it or not, he would lead WWE fans into 2020. Finally, Rollins warned anyone who planned to get in his way that the AOP were there to enforce his will. Rollins also said that he had his crosshairs set on one particular Superstar. We'd find out more about this later in the night.

This segment did a great job in getting across Seth Rollins' mindset and the reason for his actions in recent weeks.

