Becky Lynch makes history at WWE TLC

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 16 Dec 2019, 11:01 IST SHARE

The main event of WWE TLC saw the Kabuki Warriors defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. This was Becky Lynch's 4th PPV main-event of the year making her the first woman to headline 4 WWE PPVs in a single calendar year.

Becky Lynch's first main event of the year was at WrestleMania 35 where she beat Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to leave with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. WrestleMania 35 was also the first time in history when the women headlined WWE's biggest show of the year.

Becky's second main event of the year was Extreme Rules in July where she teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag-team match. It turned out to be a bad night for Rollins, as Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money In The Bank contract right after the match.

The Man's third main event of the year was last month at Survivor Series where the took on Bayley and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match. Baszler won the match to seal NXT's Survivor Series win at their first appearance on the PPV.

The WWE TLC PPV was Lynch's 4th main event of the year, making her the first woman in WWE history to do so.