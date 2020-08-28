Identity of one member of RETRIBUTION from RAW reportedly revealed

RETRIBUTION made another major statement on the last episode of RAW as the faction attacked Rey Mysterio and Dominik to end the show.

Six members of RETRIBUTION were present during the beatdown angle, and Dave Meltzer has now revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Mia Yim was one of the members of the stable who were featured on RAW.

Meltzer noted that there is no surety about Mia Yim being a permanent member of RETRIBUTION.

Yim competed on NXT this week and lost to Shotzi Blackheart in a singles match. Meltzer explained that he expected Mia to move up to the main roster as the 31-year-old Superstar doesn't need any seasoning and is ready for the call-up.

Meltzer said the following on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Mia Yim was one of the people running in on Monday night as part of Retribution. That doesn't necessarily mean she's gonna be there [permanently] as Retribution. When I saw this match, especially since Mia has been a babyface the whole time, it was like ok Shotzi is gonna probably win because Mia is probably leaving and I don't know that to be the case, and that is just speculation, but it did work out that way that Shotzi won the match because I knew she was on the way up and they probably weren't going to beat her. Mia is ready for the main roster; she can go on the main roster. It's not like she needs more seasoning or anything, she's ready." H/t WrestlingNews.co

When will WWE unmask RETRIBUTION?

Mia Yim's post-match reactions on social media following the latest NXT episode did hint towards an imminent storyline and character change for the Superstar.

Advertisement

Yim is currently in a relationship with Keith Lee, who also got called up to the main roster on the most recent episode of RAW.

When it comes to the unmasking of RETRIBUTION, it may still be a while until we know the identities of all the members. However, we now do have a tentative timeframe regarding the big revelation.

WWE is spending a lot of time and effort in pushing the RETRIBUTION angle, and the fans really hope that the payoff is worth all the wait.