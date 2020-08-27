One of the highlights of WWE over the past few months has been the RETRIBUTION group, a masked group that has attacked Superstars and destroyed the Performance Center.

WWE hasn't revealed too many details about RETRIBUTION, and no one knows who the people behind the masks are, or when they will be unmasked.

On the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featuring Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, the duo talked about RETRIBUTION and when they got be unmasked.

Tom said that it will be a while before WWE eventually unmasks those behind RETRIBUTION:

"I think it'll still be a while yet, I think we are looking at closer to Survivor Series, at least in and around after the Draft because once you unmask someone they can then be drafted. But I don't think they want the visual of RETRIBUTION members being drafted to RAW or SmackDown. So it will definitely be after the Draft."

He also revealed that WWE does not seem to have fixed plans for the faction and that plans for them are changed constantly.

"However, when it comes to RETRIBUTION, plans are all over the place at the minute. And they're being rewritten practically every week. Nothing has been rewritten more than when and where RETRIBUTION show up. There are times when the people playing RETRIBUTION are sat backstage, waiting for hours with rewrites upon rewrites, and there are times when people have left, who were going to be playing RETRIBUTION characters, and they've had to bring other people to fill those spots."

In the podcast, Tom also mentioned that there has been polarising opinion about RETRIBUTION backstage in WWE, with some loving it and others hating it.

