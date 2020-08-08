Identity of the person responsible for RAW Underground concept reportedly revealed 

WWE unveiled RAW Underground this past week on its flagship show and the reactions, to say the least, have been quite polarizing. While a section of the WWE Universe has encouraged the idea of witnessing a fresh concept, the other half feels it is doomed to fail as time goes by.

Nonetheless, WWE has generated a decent amount of buzz for RAW Underground, which partly reflected on the viewership figures. Was it Vince McMahon's idea? No!

Shane McMahon is the man responsible for RAW Underground

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that RAW Underground was entirely Shane McMahon's idea.

People in the WWE are reportedly quite high on some of Shane McMahon's creative inputs. It was reported not too long ago that Shane McMahon had taken up a producer's role backstage in the company and he played a significant role in putting together this year's men's Royal Rumble match.

Due to the pandemic, WWE has fallen short in the writing department. The company has entertained ideas from wrestlers such as Daniel Bryan and Edge to deal with the shortage of writers.

RAW Underground is all Shane McMahon and Tom Colohue noted that it wouldn't be surprising to see Shane-O-Mac get his hands dirty in the ropeless ring soon.

Shane McMahon is a known MMA fan who reportedly wanted to purchase UFC at one point. So, the idea coming from him shouldn't surprise anybody.

Here's what Tom Colohue shared about RAW Underground and Shane McMahon's creative powers:

Advertisement

"It was entirely Shane's idea, and I wouldn't be too surprised to see him step into that ring sooner rather than later. Honestly, people in the WWE are really quite high on some of Shane's ideas recently, including back in the Best of the World tournament and the Royal Rumble this year where he was heavily involved in the booking. WWE has lost a lot of writing talent recently, so they have been leaning on wrestlers like Bryan, like Edge and the bosses, the McMahon family as well, even though, for example, Stephanie McMahon isn't there and isn't involved in anything. Shane's been very vocal."

RAW Undeground got off to a satisfactory start on the latest episode, and Shane McMahon didn't waste any time to hype up the second edition of the shoot-style wrestling contest for next week's show.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

Will Shane McMahon's brainchild manage to be a long-term fixture on WWE programming? Could we see Brock Lesnar make a stunning return on RAW Underground? Let us know your thoughts about RAW Underground in the comments section below.