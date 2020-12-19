Identity of the person who has written Roman Reigns' promos revealed 

Roman Reigns' ongoing run as the Universal Champion has been hailed as one of the best angles in all of pro wrestling. Rechristened as the Tribal Chief, Reigns has reinvented himself as a ruthless heel on the Blue brand, and the storyline is only expected to get better as we approach WrestleMania season.

Roman Reigns is currently the complete package. His character work and matches have been on point. Most importantly, Roman Reigns' microphone work has gone to a whole new level, and Paul Heyman needs to be given a lot of credit.

PWInsider reports that much of what Roman Reigns has said in his promos on SmackDown have been written by Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman is considered one of the greatest talkers in pro wrestling history, and he has played a significant role in how Reigns' promos are scripted.

Heyman's close ties with the Anoa'i family are well-documented as the Special Counsel of Roman Reigns has known several family members since the late 1970s.

Paul Heyman's invaluable inputs have helped shape the 'Head of the Table' gimmick that Roman Reigns has masterfully pulled off on WWE TV.

It was additionally reported that Michael "P.S" Hayes had been hands-on with the Roman Reigns push. Hayes has personally produced all of Reigns' big PPV matches recently, and the involvement has indeed paid dividends.

Roman Reigns' future as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at TLC 2020. The Universal Championship match will have the traditional TLC stipulation, and Reigns is expected to defend the title successfully.

After TLC, the plans for Roman Reigns as of this writing are still not set in stone. WWE is unsure about Reigns' WrestleMania 37 plans. However, several names have been speculated to potentially get the high-profile WrestleMania showdown.

Daniel Bryan is one of the names that could face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. Goldberg, who has publicly called out Roman Reigns, could be in line for a first-time-ever match against the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

As noted, nothing has been confirmed backstage, and the plans for Roman Reigns will only be known as we edge closer to Royal Rumble. However, it's interesting to note that Paul Heyman is close to both Roman Reigns and Goldberg.