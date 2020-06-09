Identity of the woman from the Street Profits - Viking Raiders segment from WWE RAW revealed

The female judge from the Decathlon on RAW was actually a familiar face.

She last appeared on RAW in a brief angle before going back to the Performance Center.

Catalina Garcia had a cameo on RAW.

The "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" challenge between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders continued on this week's RAW. The two teams battled it out in a Decathlon, and one of the events was a dance-off.

Ivar danced to Fandango's theme song, and he even ended up dancing with the female judge. The female judge was none other than Catalina Garcia. Does that name ring a bell?

Catalina Garcia briefly appeared in Sin Cara's corner last year on RAW in October during the feud against Andrade and Zelina Vega. Catalina - who appeared as Carolina during her one-off RAW appearance - was never supposed to be a full-time call-up when she showed up alongside Sin Cara, and she was promptly sent back to the Performance Centre after the angle came to an end.

The WWE signed Catalina Garcia on a developmental contract in 2019, and she has wrestled a handful of matches on NXT shows, live events and a Main Event taping. She is a Chilean wrestler who is also known by the name Jessy in Lucha Libre circles.

It should be noted that the fans couldn't recognize her as she had appeared on RAW in a mask.

The "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" challenge continued on RAW

The latest RAW segment in the ongoing challenge, as stated earlier, was a Decathlon that featured a 1,600-meter dash, archery, flip cup, sword fighting, Hurdles, Stickfighting, a dance-off, a Turkey Leg Eating contest and Pole Vault. While the contest ended in a 5-5 draw, it was the most entertaining segment out of all the ones WWE has produced thus far, and the reactions have been positive as well.

Advertisement

Some of the fans were also quick to notice the female judge was actually Catalina Garcia. It was, however, weird to see her without the mask and at this time, we don't know WWE's plans for the Superstar going forward. The company has been using PC talents to help out as extras which probably explains why she was used in the angle.

The "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" challenge has reached its ceiling, and the only logical thing to do next would be to have a match between the two teams for the RAW Tag Team Championship.