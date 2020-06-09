WWE RAW Results June 8th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Edge and Christian were reunited while Rollins hinted at Rey Mysterio's WWE return on RAW.

Kurt Angle showed up on RAW while a top superstar earned a title match at Backlash.

A night of pure carnage right before Backlash

Monday Night RAW kicked off with Asuka coming out for a scheduled match with Charlotte but the new women's tag team champs, Sasha Banks and Bayley came out instead. Asuka was not happy to see them and asked them to leave 'her' ring. Bayley and Sasha taunted her saying that as tag champs they were allowed to be on either brand before Charlotte made her appearance.

Charlotte told them to make it quick so that they could get on with their match. The IIconics were the next to interrupt and it looked like we were heading for a Triple Threat tag team match instead. Asuka and Charlotte were attacked by the two other teams and it soon devolved into an all-out brawl. We returned from commercials to see that the first match of RAW was made official.

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte & Asuka vs. The IIconics

The winning team turned on each other

Banks and Royce started the match off and between taking shots at each other, they teamed up to drop both Asuka and Charlotte off the apron. Bayley was tagged in and Kay came in as well who got a fistful of the SmackDown champ's hair and dropped her.

Flair got the tag and the 'audience' chanted for Asuka but Charlotte refused to tag her in. Banks was legal after Bayley got wiped out by Flair and Asuka forced a tag before clearing the ring of Banks, Royce, and Kay.

We returned to RAW after a break to see Asuka get double teamed by the IIconics and then Banks & Bayley. Flair came in and took the tag as things got heated between her and Asuka for a minute. Flair was setting up for the moonsault but Asuka stole a tag and locked in the Asuka lock on Kay for the win on RAW.

Result: Asuka & Charlotte def. The IIconics, Bayley & Sasha Banks

After the match, Flair hit Asuka with a big boot before posing with the RAW Women's title.

Match rating: A

