  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • If John Cena backs out of SummerSlam, WWE can bring back a ghost of Cody Rhodes’ past for an impromptu match

If John Cena backs out of SummerSlam, WWE can bring back a ghost of Cody Rhodes’ past for an impromptu match

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 06:13 GMT
(From the left) John Cena, Adam Pearce, and Cody Rhodes [Image Credits: WWE
(From the left) John Cena, Adam Pearce, and Cody Rhodes [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes forcefully made John Cena sign the contract for their upcoming SummerSlam match. The Franchise Player said he couldn’t be available on August 2 and 3 in New Jersey due to his movie shoot commitments. However, he is now contractually obliged to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight at the PLE.

Ad

Interestingly, if Cena ends up not showing for the match, there is a chance Cody Rhodes could compete in an impromptu match against The Rock.

The Rock is still on the hunt for Cody Rhodes

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Rock revitalized the stakes for WrestleMania XL when he turned into The Final Boss. The 10-time World Champion made it his mission to torment Cody Rhodes and keep him under his control both mentally and physically. Despite his best efforts, however, The American Nightmare managed to break Roman Reigns' 1,316-day Undisputed Championship reign.

Following 'Mania XL, The Rock went on a hiatus again, but before he left, he warned Cody Rhodes that they still have unfinished business. The People’s Champ suddenly turned babyface at RAW’s Netflix premiere in January 2025, but his true colours showed when he later asked The American Nightmare to become his champion and sell his soul to him.

Ad

When Rhodes declined his offer, John Cena turned heel and crushed the former Undisputed Champion at Elimination Chamber, later dethroning him at WrestleMania 41. Since The Franchise Player has already stated he won’t be available, there’s a chance he might forfeit the match. Instead, The Rock could face The American Nightmare to settle their unfinished business.

Cody Rhodes has stated that The Rock’s offer is still on the table

Ad

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena, Cody Rhodes took a long hiatus from active programming. He returned at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, saving Jey Uso from Cena and Logan Paul. Afterwards, he revealed in a promo that The Rock is persistent about buying his soul despite Rhodes declining him several times. He stated that because of this, The Final Boss’ offer is still on the table.

Ad

The American Nightmare has climbed his way to become the number one contender after winning the King of the Ring Tournament. However, his effort and his matches against his friends Randy Orton and Jey Uso would go in vain if the 17-time WWE World Champion doesn’t show up in New Jersey. Still, The Rock could reach out to Rhodes one last time to ask for his soul, which might lead to an impromptu showdown between the two.

Ad

The Rock could torment Cody Rhodes and rekindle their feud

youtube-cover
Ad

The Rock tormented Cody Rhodes at every turn on the Road to WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss slapped The American Nightmare, insulted his family, ambushed him backstage, and got his blood on his belt. He even used the crimson-stained belt to taunt ‘Mama Rhodes’ and get into the head of the two-time Royal Rumble winner.

It should be noted that John Cena still has 14 appearances remaining. WWE would likely want to extend his title reign until he has only a few appearances left. The company might even keep Cena as the Undisputed Champion until his retirement match.

Ad

Thus, Triple H could make The Franchise Player collide with his other rivals on the roster while keeping Rhodes busy by reigniting his feud with The Rock. This would ensure that when The American Nightmare does face the 17-time World Champ, he would leave the ring with the Undisputed Championship on his shoulder.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 2025 King of the Ring.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications