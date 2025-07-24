If John Cena backs out of SummerSlam, WWE can bring back a ghost of Cody Rhodes’ past for an impromptu match

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes forcefully made John Cena sign the contract for their upcoming SummerSlam match. The Franchise Player said he couldn’t be available on August 2 and 3 in New Jersey due to his movie shoot commitments. However, he is now contractually obliged to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight at the PLE. Interestingly, if Cena ends up not showing for the match, there is a chance Cody Rhodes could compete in an impromptu match against The Rock.The Rock is still on the hunt for Cody RhodesThe Rock revitalized the stakes for WrestleMania XL when he turned into The Final Boss. The 10-time World Champion made it his mission to torment Cody Rhodes and keep him under his control both mentally and physically. Despite his best efforts, however, The American Nightmare managed to break Roman Reigns' 1,316-day Undisputed Championship reign.Following 'Mania XL, The Rock went on a hiatus again, but before he left, he warned Cody Rhodes that they still have unfinished business. The People’s Champ suddenly turned babyface at RAW’s Netflix premiere in January 2025, but his true colours showed when he later asked The American Nightmare to become his champion and sell his soul to him.When Rhodes declined his offer, John Cena turned heel and crushed the former Undisputed Champion at Elimination Chamber, later dethroning him at WrestleMania 41. Since The Franchise Player has already stated he won’t be available, there’s a chance he might forfeit the match. Instead, The Rock could face The American Nightmare to settle their unfinished business.Cody Rhodes has stated that The Rock’s offer is still on the tableAfter losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena, Cody Rhodes took a long hiatus from active programming. He returned at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, saving Jey Uso from Cena and Logan Paul. Afterwards, he revealed in a promo that The Rock is persistent about buying his soul despite Rhodes declining him several times. He stated that because of this, The Final Boss’ offer is still on the table.The American Nightmare has climbed his way to become the number one contender after winning the King of the Ring Tournament. However, his effort and his matches against his friends Randy Orton and Jey Uso would go in vain if the 17-time WWE World Champion doesn’t show up in New Jersey. Still, The Rock could reach out to Rhodes one last time to ask for his soul, which might lead to an impromptu showdown between the two.The Rock could torment Cody Rhodes and rekindle their feudThe Rock tormented Cody Rhodes at every turn on the Road to WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss slapped The American Nightmare, insulted his family, ambushed him backstage, and got his blood on his belt. He even used the crimson-stained belt to taunt ‘Mama Rhodes’ and get into the head of the two-time Royal Rumble winner.It should be noted that John Cena still has 14 appearances remaining. WWE would likely want to extend his title reign until he has only a few appearances left. The company might even keep Cena as the Undisputed Champion until his retirement match.Thus, Triple H could make The Franchise Player collide with his other rivals on the roster while keeping Rhodes busy by reigniting his feud with The Rock. This would ensure that when The American Nightmare does face the 17-time World Champ, he would leave the ring with the Undisputed Championship on his shoulder. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 2025 King of the Ring.